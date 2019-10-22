Colbert Rips Mitt Romney’s Secret ‘Pierre Delecto’ Twitter Account: Sounds Like ‘Soft-Core Porn’ Name

CBS Late Show host Stephen Colbert ripped Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) over his secret Twitter account, saying that his chosen pseudonym of “Pierre Delecto” sounded more like “something from French-Canadian soft-core porn.”

Over the weekend Romney was profiled in an Atlantic article titled “The Liberation of Mitt Romney,” where he revealed that he had a secret Twitter account. Slate’s Ashley Feinberg later unearthed the account under the name “Pierre Delecto,” which Romney confirmed was his own.

“I know sounds more a mid-seventies erotic novella, but is actually more about Romney’s role as a critic of Donald Trump,” said of the article on Monday’s night’s show.

“Yes, Pierre Delecto!” Colbert said of Romney’s Twitter account name. “It sounds like something from French-Canadian soft-core porn. This is the most embarrassing reveal since we found out Lindsey Graham’s secret Twitter handle is ‘Wolfgang Scrumptious.'”



Colbert also noted how Romney followed a number of late-night television hosts including Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon, while his own name wasn’t mentioned.

“It turns out Conan is not the only late-night host he follows. He also likes Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon,” he said to groans from the audience. “No, no, I get it. And I’m proud to launch our new ad campaign, ‘Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon, The Choice of Mitt Romney – Watch the late show only on CBS.'”

In an interview with Axios on Sunday evening, Romney admitted to feeling embarrassed after being called a “lurker” by interviewer Michael Allen.

“I have two official accounts — one is a Senate account and the other is the Mitt Romney account and those accounts are not ones I look at regularly,” he explained. “I do follow them, but I have an anonymous account, which is the one that I look at two or three times a day.”

“Oh, so you’re a lurker?” Allen responded, to which Romney said: “Is that what they’re called? I’m embarrassed to be called a lurker. I’ve been called a lot of things, but being called a lurker is a new low.”

