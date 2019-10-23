Actor Bradley Whitford: Trump a ‘Racist Sexual Assaulting Useful Idiot of Putin’

Actor Bradley Whitford reiterated his disdain for President Donald Trump in a tweet to his 272k Twitter followers on Wednesday, describing the president as a “charlatan racist sexual assaulting useful idiot of Vladimir Putin.”

The West Wing actor dismissed the Trump administration’s long list of achievements — which Breitbart News has extensively detailed — by reducing the president to nothing more than a “charlatan racist sexual assaulting useful idiot of Vladimir Putin.”

“Sure @realDonaldTrump is a charlatan racist sexual assaulting useful idiot of Vladimir Putin, but how are we gonna run against these amazing #GOP healthcare and infrastructure achievements???” Bradley Whitford said.

Sure @realDonaldTrump is a charlatan racist sexual assaulting useful idiot of Vladimir Putin, but how are we gonna run against these amazing #GOP healthcare and infrastructure achievements??? — Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) October 23, 2019

Despite Whitford’s claim, there is no legitimate evidence showing Trump to be a racist, sexual assaulter, or puppet of Putin. The Mueller report, specifically, found no evidence of collusion or conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia, despite countless Democrat claims suggesting otherwise.

This is far from the first time the political actor has expressed disdain for the president publicly. In August, the Get Out star called Trump an “unapologetic White Nationalist who is inspiring the wholesale slaughter of American citizens” in response to the shootings that took place in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.

The President of the United States is an unapologetic White Nationalist who is inspiring the wholesale slaughter of American citizens. — Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) August 4, 2019

Last month, Bradley Whitford lamented Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s status on the Supreme Court, remarking that he was nominated by a “partisan, vile, temperamentally unqualified president.”