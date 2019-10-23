Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Heads to The Hill Carrying Louboutin Briefcase

First Lady Melania Trump headed to Capitol Hill on Wednesday, channeling the traditional wardrobe of lawmakers: A suit and briefcase.

Melania Trump made a rare visit to the Hill to speak at an event commemorating the first anniversary of the signing of the Support for Patients and Communities Act, a bill to help American families deal with the opioid crisis.

Mrs. Trump chose an off-the-runway Max Mara light camel-toned suit from the brand’s Resort 2020 collection, pairing the blazer and trousers with a rich brown sweater and Christian Louboutin pointed stilettos.

Matching the suit, Mrs. Trump carried a men’s Louboutin briefcase — a nod to Washington, D.C.’s office-centric wardrobe of suits and briefcases. The Streetwall briefcase is crafted in grained leather with a calfskin strap and handles.

A logo is branded on a badge mounted with gunmetal studs and Louboutin’s famous shade of red is subtly added as trim to each end of the briefcase. The bag retails for $2,400.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.