Eminem Interviewed by Secret Service over Violent Trump Lyrics

Left-wing rap superstar Eminem was interviewed by the Secret Service last year over “threatening” lyrics against President Donald Trump , according to a report from BuzzFeed published Thursday.

Under a Freedom of Information Act request, the far-left news site reported that Eminem was interviewed by Secret Service agents after being alerted to lyrics from his 2017 album “Revival.”

On one of his tracks, Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, says: “Time to bury him, so tell him to prepare to get impeached.”

Meanwhile, lyrics from other songs also referred to both Melania Trump and Ivanka Trump. In his song “Framed,” Eminem rapped:

Donald Duck’s on as the Tonka Truck in the yard

But dog how the fuck is Ivanka Trump in the trunk of my car

Gotta get to the bottom of it to try to solve it

Must go above and beyond, ’cause it’s incumbent upon

Me, ’cause I feel somewhat responsible for the dumb little blonde girl

That motherfuckin’ baton twirler that got dumped in the pond

The Grammy-winner also talks about making a sexual pass at Melania Trump in his song “Offended”:

Ivanka, stiff arm her

While I’m hittin’ on Melania

And this song’s for all ya.

The documents state that on the day “Revival” and the aforementioned tracks were released back in December 2017, a “concerned citizen” reported Mathers to authorities over a possible threat posed lyrics. That individual was, in fact, an employee of the gossip and entertainment website TMZ.

“This is not the first time MATHERS made threatening comments towards POTUS and his family,” the TMZ employee noted in their complaint. “In June 2017, MATHERS freestyled comments that were threatening in nature towards POTUS.”

Although Secret Service officials did not respond to the TMZ at the time, the documents confirm that the Protective Intelligence and Assessment Division consequently conducted a background check and arranged an interview with his lawyers soon afterward.

During the interview last January, Mathers was reportedly “familiar [with] the song and began [to] rap along with the interviewers as the verse was read.” However, authorities decided against referring him to a federal prosecutor.

“At the conclusion of the interview, Agents again offered to answer any questions. It was also explained that any additional questions about this investigation should be directed to the USSS [United States Secret Service] Office of Government and Public Affairs. Counsel then escorted Agents from Mather’s office,” the documents read.

Last year, U.S. Secret Service agents interviewed actor Tom Arnold at his home after he challenged the president to a one-on-one fight at one of his rallies.

“Thank you US Secret Service for risking your lives keeping democracy safe,” Arnold said in a statement following the interview. “I appreciate you coming to my home on what must’ve been a busy day. I heard your message loud & clear. Words matter. Tone matters. Words can incite violence. Be responsible.”

