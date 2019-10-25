Kanye West Asked Artists to Abstain from Premarital Sex While Making ‘Jesus Is King’

Rap superstar Kanye West revealed he asked artists working on his latest album, “Jesus is King” to refrain from premarital sex as part of his public turn to faith and Christianity.

West made the revelation while discussing the album’s production in an interview with Zane Lowe for his Apple Music Beats 1 show.

“Some people drown themselves in drugs, and I drown myself in my addiction: sex,” West said, explaining he turned to pornography at a young age and became a sex addict following his mother’s death in 2007.

“There were times where I was asking people not to have premarital sex while they were working on the album,” he said. “There were times where I went to people that were working on other projects and said, can you just work and focus on this? I thought if we could all focus and fast – families who pray together stay together.”

Jesus is King set to be released on Friday while another entitled Jesus is Born will be released around Christmas. The two albums are expected to take a far more evangelical tone than his previous work.

During the nearly two-hour interview West also reaffirmed his intention to one day run for president, while also confirming that he continues to support President Donald Trump.

“For the greatest artist in human existence to put a red hat on was God’s practical joke to all liberals. Like, ‘No! Not Kanye!'” he said, in reference to him regularly donning Trump’s trademark ‘Make America Great Again’ cap.

“There will be a time when I will be the president of the U.S. and I will remember … any founder that didn’t have the capacity to understand culturally what we were doing,” he said.

The 42-year-old Grammy-winner also stated his conviction that he is the greatest artist of all time, declaring it simply a matter of fact.

“And now — I am unquestionably, undoubtedly, the greatest human artist of all time,” he declared. “It’s not even a question at this point. It’s just a fact.”

