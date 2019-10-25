Netflix Adds Gender Non-Binary Character to Children’s Cartoon ‘She-Ra’

The Netflix cartoon, She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, is adding a gender non-binary character to its upcoming fourth season.

The character Double Trouble will be voiced by activist and actor Jacob Tobia, who was born male but claims to be “gender-nonconforming.”

Tobia announced the news on Instagram account.

“Tobia voices Double Trouble, a non-binary shape-shifting mercenary from the Crimson Waste, who joins forces with Catra and the Horde,” DreamWorks Animation said in a press release. “Able to magically transform themselves into any person they see, Double Trouble has the soul of a thespian, spending hours in ‘character study’ trying to perfectly mimic their target, and always looking for feedback on their ‘performance’ – just don’t ever give them a negative critique.”

According to Entertainment Weekly, the studio teased the fourth season saying “the respective rises of Queen Glimmer as leader of the Rebellion and Catra as co-leader of the Horde. As the Horde makes advances on the Rebellion under the looming threat of Horde Prime’s arrival, the Princess Alliance makes heroic strides but begins to disagree on the best way to defend Etheria. Ultimately, a shocking discovery about Etheria itself causes Adora to reconsider everything she thought she knew.”

The cartoon series, based off the 1980s Masters of the Universe toy line, has a history of adding LGBTQ characters, and other characters representing minorities.

Season four of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power hits Netflix on November 4.

