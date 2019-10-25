TobyMac Pens Moving Tribute Following His 21-Year-Old Son’s Death

Christian hip-hop artist TobyMac penned a moving tribute to his son Truett McKeehan, who died on Wednesday at his home in Nashville aged just 21.

A family spokesperson confirmed McKeehan’s death to various news outlets, although the cause behind his death remains unclear.

“Toby was traveling back from Canada and did not get home to be with his family until after midnight last night,” the rep said. “We just ask that everyone please be respectful of their privacy during this time and allow them to grieve their loss.”

McKeehan was the eldest of TobyMac’s five children and was himself an up and coming musician who collaborated with his father on several albums.

In a moving tribute on Instagram, TobyMac described his late son as a “joy that took the room when he entered.”

“He was a magnetic son and brother and friend. If you met him, you knew him, you remembered him. His smile, his laugh, the encouragement he offered with words or even without,” he wrote. “He had an untamable grand personality and dreams to match. And he hated being put in a box.”

TobyMac, whose real name is Toby McKeehan, went on to discuss his son’s musical talents and intimate relationship with God.

“He expressed himself through the music he made. And by made I mean, written, recorded, produced, mixed, and designed the art,” he wrote. “All of it. A true artist. His first show was a week ago, and it was nothing short of electric. Everyone felt it, everyone knew it.”

He continued:

He could’ve easily taken the easy route and put music out when he was 12, 14, 16, even 18, but he always said he wanted to live some life and have something to say before he did it. He didn’t want to be a child star, he wanted to be a man with scars and a story to tell. I always admired, respected and encouraged that stand. Truett always had a soft spot for God. The Bible moved him. His heart was warm to the things of his King. He was by no means a cookie-cutter Christian but give me a believer who fights to keep believing. Give me a broken man who recognizes his need for a Savior every time. That’s who Truett was and how he should be remembered.

TobyMac is best known for his singles “Me Without You,” “Love Broke Thru,” and “I Just Need U.” He released his eighth studio album in October last year, entitled The Elements.

The 55-year-old also shared his son’s heartbreaking final text message to him, where he told his father how he made him “feel like a superhero.”

“Love you Dad. Thank you so much,” he wrote. “Always believed in me. Made me feel like a superhero.”

