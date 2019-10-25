Video: Jane Fonda, Ted Danson Arrested at D.C. Climate Change Protest

Left-wing Hollywood stars Jane Fonda and Ted Danson were arrested at a protest against so-called climate change on Capitol Hill Friday afternoon.

The Washington Post‘s Hannah Jewell tweeted a video of Danson in handcuffs and being escorted away by a police officer as attendees of the protest cheered.

He did it, folks. Ted Danson arrested by the capitol police. pic.twitter.com/tD7lvzgpjF — Hannah Jewell (@hcjewell) October 25, 2019

In another video, Fonda, donning a red coat, is seen being taken into police custody. The actress was also handcuffed and led away as onlookers cheered.

@Janefonda was just arrested for the 3rd time calling on climate justice now. This week we are demanding the protection and restoration of our oceans #firedrillfriday pic.twitter.com/knLZod35Yl — Fire Drill Fridays (@FireDrillFriday) October 25, 2019

Friday’s arrest is Fonda’s third this month. She and Law & Order actor Sam Waterston were arrested outside U.S. Capitol Hill building during a demonstration against global warming last week.

The actress has pledged to join the protests “inspired and emboldened by the incredible movement our youth have created.”

During a CNN interview earlier this month, the left-wing activist said she is prepared to “get arrested every Friday” and floated the idea of bringing governments to “a halt” unless they move to solve so-called climate change.

“The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Crisis told us last year we only have 12 years left. Now it’s 11 years left. We have 11 years left to try to turn this fossil fuel disaster around so that we don’t completely pass the tipping point and it becomes untenable to govern, untenable to have a stable economy, or any kind of human rights or anything,” she told Christiane Amanpour. “There’s just going to be one disaster on top of another. But we do have time. We have time and it’s going to require people in every country all around the world to organize and mobilize and, if necessary, bring governments to a halt if we can’t make them do the right thing.”