Jane Fonda Accepts British Academy Award While Getting Arrested at D.C. Climate Protest

Actress and left-wing activist Jane Fonda accepted the Stanley Kubrick Britannia Award For Excellence In Film on Friday and delivered her remarks via a pre-taped video due to her arrest in Washington D.C. over her weekly climate change protests.

The Grace and Frankie star was not able to attend the award ceremony due to her most recent arrest after protesting climate change in the nation’s capital. Jane Fonda, apparently, foresaw her arrest and provided the awards show producers with a pre-taped acceptance speech, in which she proudly cited her arrests.

“I am receiving the Stanley Kubrick Britannia Award For Excellence In Film. I am so honored, I can’t even believe it. I am so grateful. It’s thrilling,” Fonda said in the video. “I am sorry I’m not there, but as you may have heard I have been getting arrested.”

“I decided that I needed to do more, and so I’ve moved to DC for four months and trying to heighten the sense of urgency that there needs to be. This is a crisis not just here but all over the world,” the 81-year-old actress stated, referencing global warming.

“Thank you BAFTA, and anyway that’s why I’m not with you tonight, but it’s for a good cause and my heart is with you and I’m so grateful,” she added. “Thank you very very much.”

Fonda was, indeed, arrested on Friday as part of her weekly protests. Cheers actor Ted Danson was also arrested.

@Janefonda was just arrested for the 3rd time calling on climate justice now. This week we are demanding the protection and restoration of our oceans #firedrillfriday pic.twitter.com/knLZod35Yl — Fire Drill Fridays (@FireDrillFriday) October 25, 2019

He did it, folks. Ted Danson arrested by the capitol police. pic.twitter.com/tD7lvzgpjF — Hannah Jewell (@hcjewell) October 25, 2019

Friday marked Fonda’s third arrest this month.

The 9 to 5 actress told CNN this month that it may be necessary to “bring governments to a halt” in order to bring attention to the climate change “crisis.”