Hollywood Uses al-Baghdadi Death to Attack Trump: ‘Piece of Sh*t’ ‘Staged’ Photo

Hollywood figures took to social media on Sunday and went after President Donald Trump after he announced the death of the murderous ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, at the hands of U.S. military forces in Syria.

“The more Trump talked and revealed certain info (which he probably shouldn’t have), it’s clear he had/has relatively distant knowledge of the details of this raid,” actor Jeffery Wright said of Trump Sunday morning national address from the White House. ‘”I got to watch *most* of it.’ Good Special Forces got Baghdadi despite suspect & corrupt US leadership now.”

The more Trump talked and revealed certain info (which he probably shouldn't have), it's clear he had/has relatively distant knowledge of the details of this raid. "I got to watch *most* of it." Good Special Forces got Baghdadi despite suspect & corrupt US leadership now. — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) October 27, 2019

Indeed, in his national address on Sunday morning, President Trump said: “Last night the United States brought the world’s number one terrorist leader to justice, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead. He was the founder and leader of ISIS, the most ruthless and violent terror organization anywhere in the world.”

“He died after running into a dead-end tunnel, whimpering and crying and screaming all the way,” Trump explained.

And it didn’t take long before Hollywood’s most vocal opponents of the president to pour on the vitriol.

“Trump: “My terrorist was bigger that your terrorist,” Director Rob Reiner said.

Trump: “My terrorist was bigger that your terrorist.” — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) October 27, 2019

“I hate to have even the tiniest empathy for the man, but Trump’s picture-posing smile looks like every girl’s face in every prom photo with a bad date,” actress Bette Midler said (in a tweet she later deleted), likely referring to a photo of President Trump is joined by VP Mike Pence and generals and other national security personnel in the Situation Room as the raid went on.

“So obviously Trump is very, very stupid & a bigot & may even have neurosyphilis – so it’s no surprise his speech is a grease fire in a nursing home. I only even saw it because I’m at the gym blasting my quads (pics to come),” said actor Rob Delaney, later calling President Trump “a piece of shit.”

So obviously Trump is very, very stupid & a bigot & may even have neurosyphilis – so it’s no surprise his speech is a grease fire in a nursing home. I only even saw it because I’m at the gym blasting my quads (pics to come). But what I was struck by is how ABC 1/ — rob delaney (@robdelaney) October 27, 2019

“I love pics of Trump trying to look like a hard man because you know he was thinking of the time Sharon Stone was rude to him or some shit,” said actor Ike Barinholtz of the same Situation Room photo.

I love pics of Trump trying to look like a hard man because you know he was thinking of the time Sharon Stone was rude to him or some shit https://t.co/GSXEuL2VQ9 — Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) October 27, 2019

“The president speaks like I did coming right out of surgery. It’s clear we got Baghdadi despite this C-I-C, not because of him,” actor George Takei said.

The president speaks like I did coming right out of surgery. It’s clear we got Baghdadi despite this C-I-C, not because of him. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 27, 2019

Hours before Trump addressed the nation, actor Patton Oswalt was mocking the president.

DIAPER TEAM, West Wing STAT! https://t.co/KN3ROk40Xm — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) October 27, 2019

Jerome Hudson is Breitbart News Entertainment Editor and author of the bestselling book 50 Things They Don’t Want You to Know. Order your copy today. Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter @jeromeehudson.