50 Cent Blasts Comcast CEO Brian Roberts: ‘This Is the Guy F**king Up ‘Power’

Rapper-actor 50 Cent has blasted Comcast CEO Brian Roberts in a profane Instagram rant, accusing the executive of “fucking up” the hit Starz drama series Power.

50 Cent serves an executive producer on Power, which is set in the drug world and is currently in its sixth season on the premium cable network. But the fate of the popular show remains uncertain following reports of a feud between Starz and cable provider Comcast.

The Lionsgate-owned Starz recently informed its viewers that Comcast intends to drop Starz channels from all of its packages and bundles. The two sides have failed to reach an agreement on new carriage terms following months of negotiations, according to Variety.

Their current agreement is set to end Dec. 31. Without a new agreement, shows including Power and Outlander would vanish from the screens of Comcast Xfinity subscribers.

While Comcast is reportedly claiming that Starz’s terms are unreasonable, 50 Cent is putting the blame squarely on Comcast CEO Roberts.

“This is the guy fucking up (Power) over at @Comcast for no reason,” the rapper posted on his Instagram account on Sunday. “Mother fucker look like he been pushed around his whole life. He need to chill out, go to a golf course or sit his ass down some where.”

This isn’t the first time that 50 Cent — real name, Curtis Jackson — has lashed out at Comcast over Power.

Earlier this month, the rapper tweeted, “I’m sick right now so I lose millions of viewers today because of Comcast… They are dropping Starz no more POWER, I’m Dead.”

I’m sick right now so I lose millions of viewers today because of Comcast, They are dropping STARZ no more POWER, I’m Dead. #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac pic.twitter.com/QVT3PyW0Mu — 50cent (@50cent) October 19, 2019

As the head of Comcast, Roberts presides over a telecommunications and media empire that includes NBCUniversal and the European satellite TV provider Sky.

50 Cent’s feud with Comcast is reminiscent of his fight with AT&T four years ago, when the company threatened to pull Starz off of its U-Verse service.

The rapper called AT&T “racist” for dropping “urban friendly” cable channels.

“Change your cable package from AT&T to anything else,” he wrote. “It’s 2015 and these people are still racist. They are dropping all channels that are considered urban friendly.”

