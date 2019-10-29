Viewers were left in disbelief after former White House press secretary Sean Spicer advanced to yet another round of Dancing with the Stars Monday night, with some calling it “bullshit” and others lamenting “the scariest thing about #DWTS is that Sean Spicer is still dancing.”

Spicer and dancing partner Lindsay Arnold danced the Jive to “Monster Mash” for DWTS’ Halloween-themed night. Despite receiving what ET described as “by far, the lowest scores of the night” — 18/30 — the dancing duo did not find themselves in the bottom two, thanks to the weight of fan votes. It means that conservatives, as Spicer has mentioned on Breitbart News Sunday, are showing up and sending a message to Hollywood.

Viewers, particularly those on the left, were in disbelief.

“The scariest thing about #DWTS is that Sean Spicer is still dancing,” one user wrote.

“What is happening on dancing with the Stars??? GET RID OF SEAN!!! I’m sick of him. Who’s voting???” another asked alongside the hashtag “#notdancingwithtrump.”

“I cannot believe Sean Spicer is still on Dancing with the Stars. I’m livid. We have lost two great ones because people vote for this mediocre dancer. Come on America, do better,” another tweeted, adding, “#TeamAnyoneBesideSpicer.”

Across the board, viewers were baffled by Spicer’s grassroots support. Some even suggested removing the viewer vote and only allowing the “pros” to judge due to Spicer’s continued stay.

When is Dancing with the Stars going to ditch the viewers votes and allow only the pros to judge? Watching arrhythmic Spicer getting sent on each week while far better dancers go home is disgusting. Not sure how much longer I’ll keep watching this charade. #DWTS — OKC News Insults Me (@OKCTVDummies) October 29, 2019

#DWTS AM REALLY PISSED OFF. You need to change the rules with this voting situation. Sean Spicer can’t dance and is constantly being saved while the good dancers gets eliminated. The same things transpired last season. The winner still can’t dance. 😈😈😈😈 — Sophia (@sophiapierre16) October 29, 2019

This is bullshit. Two weeks in a row and we all know who needs to go #DWTS — Megan Burns (@megan_burns22) October 29, 2019

I DONT KNOW WHO NEEDS TO HEAR THIS BUT STOP VOTING FOR SEAN SPICER ON DANCING WITH THE STARS HES FUCKING TERRIBLE — Ca$$ (@Cashhcityy) October 29, 2019

WHY 👏🏼 HASN’T 👏🏼 SEAN 👏🏼 SPICER 👏🏼 BEEN 👏🏼 VOTED 👏🏼 OFF 👏🏼 #DWTS 👏🏼 YET 👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/fgSYFI10O6 — Marissa (@MarissaSaysWhat) October 29, 2019

HOW ON EARTH IS SEAN SPICER STILL ON DANCING WITH THE STARS BUT KARAMO WAS SENT HOME!?!?!? #DWTS pic.twitter.com/u8HWYkActu — Anna Kubiak (@annakubs) October 29, 2019

Me thinking Sean Spicer would go home on the Halloween episode #DWTS pic.twitter.com/qOI7Exlo1K — Allison DiLaurentis (@dancin_alli) October 29, 2019

When Sean Spicer is safe yet another week and another good couple goes home #dwts pic.twitter.com/K45F3jMwcJ — Carley Jefferson (@cjeffff) October 29, 2019

Who is voting for Sean Spicer #DWTS pic.twitter.com/Z3Lfv4NHwK — Brittany Lynch (@BRAMSEY50) October 29, 2019

STOP VOTING FOR SEAN AND SENDING PEOPLE HOME THAT DON’T DESERVE IT #dwts pic.twitter.com/gkM5GF16mg — hayley (@fishuponadwts) October 29, 2019

My reaction when Sean Spicer makes it another week ! #dwts pic.twitter.com/0qpcDX4F2x — Amanda ♡ (@Amandatammi) October 29, 2019

Sean is safe again #dwts pic.twitter.com/eLknYaW3ij — Allison the Disney Diva who is a ghost 🎃🎃🎃🎃👻 (@Daviesallison1A) October 29, 2019

Spicer has openly admitted that he tends to score low but told Breitbart News Sunday that his continued presence on the show is a testament to support from “Breitbart nation” and conservatives across the country.

“It means that they’re carrying us pretty high up the ladder because we’re never in the bottom,” Spicer said, adding that conservatives are sending the message to the left that they are “equal participants” and “cannot be canceled out.”

What frustrates them I think, is when they do shout out, “Cancel this person out. Don’t let them on. Don’t let them succeed,” and then people vote. Because they don’t get it. They don’t understand where these votes coming from. “Who are these people who don’t agree with me or don’t think like I do?”

“I think that’s a great message to send. For all of those folks on the right — that we are equal participants and we cannot be canceled out,” Spicer continued.

“Hopefully this is helping the overall movement and people realize — hey look you’re an advertiser, if you’re a show, there are a lot of active folks on the right that you should be paying attention to,” he added.

Big conservative voices on Twitter also rallied for Spicer during the show.

“Team Trump show up!!!” Trump campaign’s national press secretary Kayleigh McEnany wrote.

Everyone, pick up your phone & vote for former @realDonaldTrump White House Press Secretary @seanspicer on Dancing with the Stars! Text SEAN 10 times to 21523 & cast 10 more at https://t.co/t9HXl5uahR Only votes cast between 8pm – 9:55pm ET count #DWTS⁠ Team Trump show up!!! — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) October 29, 2019

“Get on it folks!!!” Donald Trump Jr. said.

Get on it folks!!! https://t.co/VeA9rN5b6I — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 29, 2019

It’s Halloween Night on #DWTS Drive the left crazy & vote for #MAGA #KAG team @seanspicer! Instructions: Vote between 8-9:55pm ET so he can stay in it⬅️

Everyone gets 20 votes⬅️ Text SEAN 10 times to 21523✅

Vote another 10 times https://t.co/VumLr9m9XO✅ #TeamSweetNSpicey https://t.co/piiTGgqaLA — Jessie Jane Duff (@JessieJaneDuff) October 29, 2019