Elizabeth Warren on John Legend Endorsement: ‘I’m Grateful Down to My Toes’

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) on Monday expressed her delight in the shining endorsement she received from Grammy-winning singer and left-wing activist John Legend and added that she looks forward to the day that Chrissy Teigen “doesn’t have to fight with the president of the United States on Twitter.”

The “All of Me” singer praised Warren in an interview with Vanity Fair Monday, calling her the “best candidate running today.”

“She’s the best candidate running today and she comes at it with joy and with sincerity and with a wealth of knowledge and experience,” Legend said.

“Honestly, I don’t comprehend why guys hate women so much sometimes,” he continued. “You see someone as transparently competent and eloquent and on fire as Elizabeth Warren and then you hear some guys just are not into voting for a woman. Why do guys feel so threatened by the idea of a woman president?”

Warren emphatically thanked the singer for his glowing endorsement.

“I’m grateful down to my toes for your support, @johnlegend! Looking forward to the day @chrissyteigen doesn’t have to fight with the president of the United States on Twitter,” she said.

I'm grateful down to my toes for your support, @johnlegend! Looking forward to the day @chrissyteigen doesn't have to fight with the president of the United States on Twitter. https://t.co/bLdlaUcW4z — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) October 29, 2019

The presidential hopeful’s remark harkens to the ongoing beef Teigen has carried out with the president on Twitter, openly expressing her disdain for the Trump in tweets to her 12 million Twitter followers.

Sparks flew in September after Trump tweeted about Legend’s participation in a criminal justice reform town hall on NBC, blasting “boring musician @johnlegend and his filthy mouthed wife” for essentially ignoring his role in getting it done.

“Guys like boring musician John Legend and his filthy-mouthed wife, are talking now about how great it is — but I didn’t see them around when we needed help getting it passed,” Trump tweeted.

….A man named @VanJones68, and many others, were profusely grateful (at that time!). I SIGNED IT INTO LAW, no one else did, & Republicans deserve much credit. But now that it is passed, people that had virtually nothing to do with it are taking the praise. Guys like boring….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2019

…..the importance or passage of Criminal Justice Reform. They only talk about the minor players, or people that had nothing to do with it…And the people that so desperately sought my help when everyone else had failed, all they talk about now is Impeaching President Trump! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2019

Teigen responded by calling the president a “pussy ass bitch” for not tagging her in the tweet.

lol what a pussy ass bitch. tagged everyone but me. an honor, mister president. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 9, 2019

the absolute best part of his tweet is I literally didn't speak in the special, nor was I mentioned. I'm cackling at the pointless addition of me because he cannot not be a bitch pic.twitter.com/9ZkV7bh4FA — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 9, 2019

Teigen, in the Vanity Fair interview, also called for jail time for the “whole” Trump family.

“I think there needs to be jail time for him, for the whole family,” she said. “I feel like he still gets away with everything if he gets out of his office. I know that his first tweet after he’s impeached will be, ‘I didn’t want to be there anyway.’”