James Corden, Orlando Bloom Drunkenly Pleaded with Ivanka Trump to ‘Make It Better’

British A-listers, CBS late-night host James Corden and actor Orlando Bloom drunkenly pleaded with President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka to “make a difference” in the White House after the pair encountered her at a friend’s wedding.

Corden made the admission during an episode of The Late Show with James Corden with guest Arnold Schwarzenegger in a segment entitled “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts,” which involves either answering tough questions or eating something disgusting.

“You recently attended a wedding with Ivanka Trump, what did you talk about?” Schwarzenegger asked as one of the questions.

“I was a little drunk and I was with Orlando Bloom who I think was equally, if not slightly less drunk, than I was,” Corden explained. “And we were stood at the bar and Ivanka was also at the bar, and I can’t, I can’t 100% remember it.”

“But I remember that we were quite drunk and we started going ‘Ivanka, you can do something, you can do something, you can do something, you can make a difference, you can make a difference, you can make it better,’” he continued.

“I’m trying, I’m trying,” Ivanka responded, according to Corden.

Neither Corden and Bloom are known as outspoken political activists. Yet Bloom, who is currently engaged to left-wing anti-Trump activist Katy Perry, has previously faced accusations of racism for describing himself as a “pikey” in an interview, a term for which he later apologized.

Corden, meanwhile, remains one of the less politically partisan late-night talk show hosts. However, he recently weighed in on President Trump’s state visit to the United Kingdom, complaining that it was only approved by a group of “far-right” individuals.

“I’m sure there’s a very vocal far-right group of people who think ‘yeah, this is absolutely right,'” Corden said in an interview on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert. “And then there’s all the people that I know and all the people I like and respect who are like, ‘What? What are you doing here?'”

“(Trump is) not my president. He’s very much yours,” he later added. “It feels great, I’ll be honest.”

