One of Kamala Harris’s (D-CA) presidential campaign staffers is taking Halloween to an entirely new level when it comes to political rivals.

Lily Adams, the communications director for Harris, posted a photo to Twitter of her colleague and store manager, Kyra Maxwell on Thursday dressed as Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ).

Hey @ASDem, you missing a candidate? I love Halloween. pic.twitter.com/ebk8aq4o8c — Lily Adams (@adamslily) October 31, 2019

“Hi, I’m Vegan,” Maxwell’s name tag reads.

Booker has been a practicing vegan since 2014, according to the Hill.

Also on Thursday, Sen. Mitt Romney’s (R-UT) son, Tagg, shared a photo of his son, Thomas, costumed as “Pierre Delecto” in reference to his grandpa’s recently discovered secret Twitter account of the same name.

Thomas as #PierreDelecto and Joe as Nacho. World beware. pic.twitter.com/3SstDeyvwb — Tagg Romney (@tromney) October 31, 2019

“Romney received a great deal of criticism for lurking on Twitter with a secret account, but it seems his grandson’s costume is just absurd and funny enough to make everyone stop screaming about politics — if only for a second,” according to Mashable.com.

On Monday, President Trump and First Lady Melania celebrated Halloween by hosting trick-or-treaters at the White House.

At the event, the president and first lady joked around with a child dressed as a “Minion” from the Despicable Me movies when the kid approached them for some candy.

President Trump placed a candy bar on the Minion’s large head, and Mrs. Trump did the same. However, one of the bars fell into another trick-or-treater’s bag as she stood behind him.

Once the video went viral, social media users reacted to the funny moment.

“If you don’t think Trump skipping over Spider-Man to give the minion a chocolate bar on his head instead of his treat bag is the best moment of his presidency, I don’t think we can be friends,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Watched this video like 500 times & can only conclude that it’s pure gold. The minion barreling through the Spidermans, Trump tapping the minion with candy, Melania putting candy on the minion’s head like that’s normal, the minion costume itself…,” another concluded.