Carly Simon Remixes ‘You’re So Vain’ Lyrics to Slam Trump

Singer Carly Simon used the lyrics from one her most famous songs to describe President Donald Trump, calling him “so vain” in a new interview, in which she also praised former President Bill Clinton as “a charismatic and brilliant” man.

She also dismissed the numerous allegations of sexual harassment and assault against President Clinton, saying “whatever lesson he had to learn, he learned it.”

Simon told The Guardian that she met Donald Trump once at at a luncheon in New York for Benazir Bhutto, the late prime minister of Pakistan.

She recalled that Trump initially paid no attention to her, but claims that he changed his tune after the singer met privately with Bhutto.

“Obviously I had all of a sudden become important through the eyes of Donald Trump. So he was very anxious to meet me and invited me to Mar-a-Lago and was all over me like ugly on an ape,” she told the British newspaper.

Simon said she turned down the offer “because I thought he was kind of repulsive.”

The Guardian noted that Simon’s hit single “You’re So Vain” seems “spookily apt for Trump.”

“He is so vain, that’s for sure, and not in the best possible way. He doesn’t bring humour to the word. In the song, hopefully, the person could wink at himself in the mirror because he got the joke,” Simon said.

“I don’t think there’s much interest outside himself. What will happen with a narcissist is that they’re interested in themselves and anything that’s an extension of themselves, perhaps their children, but he’s not interested in the philosophy of great thinkers. I suspect.”

This isn’t the first time that Simon has used “You’re So Vain” to attack President Trump.

In the run-up to the 2016 election, she allowed the song to be used in an anti-Trump political commercial created by the left-wing Patriotic Artists & Creatives PAC.

The Grammy and Oscar-winning Simon expressed only warm feelings for President Clinton.

In her Guardian interview, she lamented his absence from the 2020 Democratic primary campaign trail as a result of the accusations against him ranging from sexual harassment to assault.

“To me, he’s a tremendous asset and he’s such a charismatic and brilliant, brilliant man, and whatever lesson he had to learn, he learned it,” Simon said.

“It was of a particular time where there was a hairline of a difference between then and now. He didn’t do himself proud, but that’s passed, that’s over with, and now let his brilliance shine through.”

Simon had a lot to say about President Clinton’s “charisma.”

“When he’s interested in a subject and he’s talking about it to a woman, there’s a different energy that comes across,” she told The Guardian.

“He has ‘the glint’ and he can’t help himself. It’s charisma. His face changes. He doesn’t look the same. His energy comes through the expressions of his mouth and his eyes. He lights up a room with his energy.”

