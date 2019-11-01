Exorcist Thriller to Feature Catholic Nun Battling Demons and Church Sexism

Lionsgate has agreed to co-produce The Devil’s Light, a supernatural thriller featuring a young American nun with a gift for casting out demons in the male-dominated world of exorcisms.

The film follows a 25-year-old nun named Sister Ann who receives the help of a mentor who recognizes her particular gifts. The story begins with the Vatican opening schools for exorcists in six countries, including the United States, in response to unprecedented growth in the numbers of demonic possessions worldwide.

Sister Ann, a restless 25-year-old, feels called to perform exorcisms and enrolls in the course, despite Church restrictions that reserve exorcisms to priests.

A professor perceives Sister Ann’s special gift, and she is eventually permitted to observe actual training sessions.

As the story unfolds, Sister Ann comes face to face with a demonic presence with mysterious ties to her own past that has infested the school.

The film has loose ties to real-life events.

As Breitbart News reported last January, the Catholic Church Catholic clergy is indeed facing a “mushrooming demand for exorcisms” across the globe, and the Vatican has also set up a special annual course for exorcists in Rome.

“An astonishing number of people undergo deliverance from demonic forces every week, not only in the developing world but also in Britain and the United States,” reported two university professors early this year.

One priest in Georgia reported that “the demand for exorcisms in the past two years had increased so dramatically that he could not keep up,” the scholars reported. “Catholics came to him with a range of problems they attributed to demonic possession, from love and health troubles to changes in personality.”

In countries like Italy, interest in exorcism has risen sharply, with requests for exorcists tripling in recent years to reach an annual total of nearly a half million. Other countries have witnessed a similar increase.

The film is being directed by James Hawes of “Black Mirror” and “Penny Dreadful” using a script by Robert Zappia and production is expected to begin in the first half of 2020. It will also be co-produced by Gold Circle, tells the story

