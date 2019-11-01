British actor Hugh Grant is “part of the elite” and “looks down on working class people,” according to lawmaker Sajid Javid who has revealed the Hollywood actor once refused to shake his hand.
The Conservative politician, 49, said Grant, 59, had been “incredibly rude” at a recent event in London for Martin Scorsese’s new film The Irishman, claiming the actor was part of the “elite” who look down on others.
Speaking to ES Magazine, the Chancellor of the Exchequer said of the Hollywood actor: “I recognised him and put my hand out and said, ‘Lovely to meet you,’ and you know what he does?
“He refuses to shake my hand. He says, ‘I am not shaking your hand.’
“I am completely shocked. He said, ‘When you were culture secretary, you didn’t support my friends in [anti-media intrusion campaign] Hacked Off.’ “I think that is incredibly rude. I wonder if people like Hugh Grant think they are part of the elite and they look down on working class people no matter what station they reach in life.”
Javid, whose Pakistani immigrant father was a bus driver, goes on in the interview in the Evening Standard to describe the elite as people like Grant with a comfortable upbringing who attended the best schools.
He added: “They glide through life, they get second chances, they can afford to screw up, they always have the easy language on the tip of their tongues.
“Whereas people like me and you don’t get second chances, don’t have that easy language on your finger-tips, haven’t got that funny anecdote to get out of that difficult situation, so you question your self-confidence.”
As the Daily Telegraph points out, the Four Weddings and a Funeral star won a scholarship to the independent Latymer Upper School in London before attending New College, Oxford University. Javid attended Downend state comprehensive school near Bristol before going on to technical college, then Exeter University.
The public brouhaha between the actor and the Conservative politician comes after Grant called Prime Minister Boris Johnson an “over-promoted bath toy” in his response to the PM suspending parliament.
You will not fuck with my children’s future. You will not destroy the freedoms my grandfather fought two world wars to defend. Fuck off you over-promoted rubber bath toy. Britain is revolted by you and you little gang of masturbatory prefects. https://t.co/Oc0xwLI6dI
— Hugh Grant (@HackedOffHugh) August 28, 2019
As Breitbart News reported, the 58-year-old thespian has long been a fanatical supporter of Britain’s membership of the E.U. and has previously demanded a complete revocation of Article 50, the two-year process in which a member state leaves the bloc.
Describing the event as a “national emergency,” Grant argued that “every sane person in the country” agreed with him.
