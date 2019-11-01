British actor Hugh Grant is “part of the elite” and “looks down on working class people,” according to lawmaker Sajid Javid who has revealed the Hollywood actor once refused to shake his hand.

The Conservative politician, 49, said Grant, 59, had been “incredibly rude” at a recent event in London for Martin Scorsese’s new film The Irishman, claiming the actor was part of the “elite” who look down on others.

Speaking to ES Magazine, the Chancellor of the Exchequer said of the Hollywood actor: “I recognised him and put my hand out and said, ‘Lovely to meet you,’ and you know what he does?

“He refuses to shake my hand. He says, ‘I am not shaking your hand.’

“I am completely shocked. He said, ‘When you were culture secretary, you didn’t support my friends in [anti-media intrusion campaign] Hacked Off.’ “I think that is incredibly rude. I wonder if people like Hugh Grant think they are part of the elite and they look down on working class people no matter what station they reach in life.”