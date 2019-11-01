Leonardo DiCaprio Gushes over ‘Leader of Our Time’ Greta Thunberg

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio has met 16-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, calling her a “leader of our time” and saying that they have made “a commitment to support one another.”

DiCaprio posted Friday to his Instagram account two photos of him and Thunberg posing on what appears to be a sunny hillside dotted with flowers and colorful greenery.

“It was an honor to spend time with Greta,” the Titanic actor wrote. “She and I have made a commitment to support one another, in hopes of securing a brighter future for our planet.”

Thunberg was in Los Angeles to attend a student demonstration for climate change. She also appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which tapes in nearby Burbank.

On the Ellen show, Thunberg was asked if she would ever sit down with President Donald Trump to talk about her climate activism.

“I don’t understand why I would do that,” Thunberg told DeGeneres, to loud applause from the studio audience. “I think it would be a waste of time really.”

I was honored to meet the amazing @GretaThunberg. Find out how you can make a difference: https://t.co/HeDcWcHcTE pic.twitter.com/bqNJV38Ekj — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) November 1, 2019

In his Instagram post, DiCaprio praised Thunberg’s leadership and commitment to climate activism.

“There are few times in human history where voices are amplified at such pivotal moments and in such transformational ways – but @GretaThunberg has become a leader of our time,” the actor wrote.

“History will judge us for what we do today to help guarantee that future generations can enjoy the same livable planet that we have so clearly taken for granted. I hope that Greta’s message is a wake-up call to world leaders everywhere that the time for inaction is over. It is because of Greta, and young activists everywhere that I am optimistic about what the future holds.”

The 44-year-old DiCaprio has long touted his climate activism efforts on social media and at Hollywood events. While accepting his Oscar for The Revenant in 2016, he spoke about climate change and urged viewers to act.

“Climate change is real, it is happening right now. It is the most urgent threat facing our entire species, and we need to work collectively together and stop procrastinating,” he said.

But the actor has faced ample criticism in the media for his use of private jets for traveling around the world as well as private yachts for partying.

