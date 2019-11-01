Stephen Colbert Celebrates Halloween with ‘Great Impeachment, Charlie Brown’

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert used its Halloween show to pillory the ongoing impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump, remaking an animated clip called “It’s the Great Impeachment, Charlie Brown.”

The video is a parody of “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown,” from Charles M. Schulz’s iconic comic strip Peanuts.

In the video, Linus tells Charlie Brown that “soon the Great Pumpkin will rise out of the pumpkin patch for all to see,” only to be told by Charlie Brown that the Great Pumpkin “is not coming [as] he has been impeached.”

“What did the Great Pumpkin do?” asks Linus.

“Remember that official phone call we listened in on?” Charlie replies.

The scene then switches Charlie and Linus listening in on Trump’s conversation with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, where they even play the famous trumpet noise the cartoon used for when adults are talking. However, they do hear audio of Trump saying “Ukraine” and “quid pro quo.”

“Well if the Great Pumpkin has been impeached, who will take his place and rise out of the pumpkin patch?” asks Linus. “The Great Jar of White Mayo,” Charlie responds, which turns out to be Vice President Mike Pence.

“Look at me, Mother, I’m president of the pumpkin patch,” Pence says.

