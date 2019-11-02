Alyssa Milano Lists 9 Reasons Trump Should Be Impeached

Far-left actress and activist Alyssa Milano on Friday listed nine possible reasons President Trump should be impeached – which include “collusion,” “persecuting political opponents,” “attacking the free press,” and “obstructing justice.”

Milano, a determined political foe of Trump, responded to one of the president’s tweets Friday which read, “You can’t Impeach someone who hasn’t done anything wrong!”

In response, the Insatiable actress provided a laundry list of purported wrongdoings of Trump. Most – if not all – of the alleged wrongdoings the activist provided have been thoroughly debunked, particularly her claim of “collusion.”

Trump’s purported wrongdoings, as listed by Milano, are as follows:

Obstructing Justice

Violation of the Emoluments Clause

Collusion

Advocating political violence

Abuse of power

Persecuting political opponents

Attacking the free press

Violating due process for immigrants

Quid pro quo with Ukraine

The Mueller investigation, as former Special Counsel Robert Mueller detailed, did not find evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, and he did not make a determination on “obstruction of justice.” However, Attorney General William Barr concluded that “the evidence developed by the Special Counsel is not sufficient to establish that the president committed an obstruction of justice offense.”

The remainder of accusations featured on Milano’s list appear to be gross generalizations and lack crucial detail or reasoning. For instance, she fails to elaborate on her broad accusations of Trump’s supposed “abuse of power” and “attacking the free press” and does not explain how those alleged wrongdoings amount to impeachable offenses.

Milano’s list follows the House passage of the partisan impeachment inquiry resolution, which — despite popular belief — did not authorize the impeachment inquiry. Rather, it addressed rules and procedures moving forward in what Republicans say Democrats crafted under the guise of transparency.

The resolution, for example, gives House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA), who has been holding depositions in his secret impeachment lair in the Capitol basement, unprecedented power and only requires him to hold at least one public hearing.

The resolution also includes a “loophole,” essentially allowing the House Judiciary Committee, under Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler’s (D-NY) leadership, to reject White House witnesses as a form of retribution.