Jim Carrey Promotes Impeachment Drawing of ‘Pelosi’ Crushing Trump’s Testicles

Actor Jim Carrey released his latest and perhaps most gruesome political drawing late Friday, featuring House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) banging a gavel down on President Donald Trump’s genitals.

“This is a cartoon I call ‘Welcome to Nancy’s Wheelhouse.’ It’s intended for mature audiences,” Jim Carrey said in a tweet promoting the graphic piece.

This is a cartoon I call “Welcome to Nancy’s Wheelhouse”. It’s intended for mature audiences. https://t.co/BqDv8prvm8 — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) November 1, 2019

The Dumb and Dumber star’s drawing was his first public reaction to the House passing H. Res. 660 this week on a partisan vote of 232-196. The bill allows Pelosi and Democrats to formally establish the rules regarding the ongoing impeachment inquiry against President Trump.

It was just a few weeks ago when Carrey unleashed a politically charged drawing urging Pelosi to begin impeachment hearings to oust the “animal” Trump.

“Hey, Nancy Pelosi: There’s something on the wing! Some THING! You may wanna grit your teeth and cross your fingers while this gremlin rips the engines apart — but the rest of us want to live.” Jim Carrey captioned his drawing, which saw a ghastly looking Pelosi on an airplane, with the wing being destroyed by Trump.

The Sonic the Hedgehog stars previous political drawings have included the brutal deaths of President Trump’s sons Don Jr. and Eric at the hands of an elephant and his wife Melania being electrocuted. Jim Carrey says the graphic drawings are his way of dealing with the “pain” inflicted by the current administration.

