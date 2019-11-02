Kanye West Gospel Album Inspires Group to Give Away 1,000 Bibles to His Fans

Some fans of rap megastar Kanye West are showing an increased interest in the Holy Bible following his conversion to Christianity and his hit gospel-rap album Jesus is King. And now one organization is handing out hundreds free Bibles to those who wish to learn more.

Google searches for “Jesus” and the query, “What do Christians believe?” spiked significantly following the release of West’s album last week, which includes a plethora of biblical references.

Amid renewed interest, the American Bible Society (ABS) plans to use the opportunity to hand out free Bibles to those interested in Christianity. The organization has launched an initiative called “Bibles for Kanye Fans,” which will see them hand out up to 1,000 copies of the Good News Translation for free.

“When we saw an influential cultural figure like Kanye inspiring young people to curiously seek out answers to their faith questions, we saw that as an opportunity to do what we do best as an organization: to provide God’s word and point people to it as a source to their questions about faith,” Dr. John Farquhar Plake, the organizations’s director of ministry intelligence, told Fox News.

“Kanye’s album just points to this cultural curiosity and we’re happy to stand in the gap and say if you’re curious about the Bible, we want to provide one to you,” he continued.

The Grammy-winning rapper recently opened up about a Born Again Christian, defending religious conservative values while critiquing those pushing political correctness and “cancel culture” as the same people who wish to destroy Christianity altogether.

“I’ve been canceled before. That was canceled culture. Who told you that my career would be over? The same people that are telling you that you can’t have a right to say who you will vote for,” Kanye West said. “Those people will be soon to take Jesus out of school. Those people will be soon to remove Jesus, period, from America, which is the Bible Belt. Those people will be so mad. Come on man.”

According to data from ABS’s annual “State of the Bible” survey, 61 percent of millennials and 58 percent of Gen Zers are interested in the Bible and around 50 percent non-churchgoers people are curious to find out more about its content.

Those interested in receiving a Bible free of charge courtesy of the American Bible Society can do so by filling out this form.