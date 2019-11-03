Ronan Farrow: Bill Clinton ‘Credibly’ Accused of Rape, Investigation Is ‘Overdue’

Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Ronan Farrow said on HBO’s Real Time With Bill Maher, that “credible” accusations of rape had been made against former President Bill Clinton by Juanita Broaddrick, adding that an investigation into the allegations is now “overdue.”

Maher asked Farrow, who is best known for helping uncover the Harvey Weinstein sexual assault scandal, whether Clinton could have survived in today’s political climate of hyper-awareness about sexual misconduct.

“I think that it is very important to interject that Bill Clinton is a different conversation,” responded Farrow. “He has been credibly accused of rape. That has nothing to do with gray areas. I think that the Juanita Broaddrick claim has been overdue for revisiting.”

Broaddrick, a former nursing administrator, first made the allegations against Clinton in 1999, claiming that he raped her in her hotel room in Little Rock in 1978, when he was Arkansas attorney general and running for governor. Clinton has denied the allegation through his attorney.

Farrow recently accused Hillary Clinton in his best-selling book Catch and Kill of pressuring him during his investigations into Harvey Weinstein’s behavior. According to Farrow, Clinton’s publicist Nick Merrill described the story as “a concern” for her reputation.

Meanwhile, Maher also pressed Farrow on longtime rumors that he is the son of singer Frank Sinatra, with his mother Mia Farrow having been romantically involved with the singer and the pair bearing a strong physical resemblance.

“Now, what do you think your father would think about what you’re doing now?” Maher asked Farrow, in reference to his investigative reporting.

“Meaning?” Farrow responded, to which Maher replied: “If he were alive.”

“I knew I was walking into that so I asked,” Farrow said. “I didn’t want to give you the sound-bite of ‘Which one?’”

In 2013, Mia Farrow said in an interview with Vanity Fair that Sinatra could “possibly” be her son’s biological father.

“I feel like there’s no one more #MeToo-y than Frank Sinatra,” Maher said, asking. “You do own a mirror, don’t you?”

Farrow eventually admitted that he “doesn’t know” what Sinatra would have thought of his journalism, but joked that Maher could “ask my mom” for answers.

