Nolte: All-Girl ‘Terminator’ Projected to Lose $100 Million

The headline might be that Terminator: Dark Fate is on track to lose $100 million, but here’s the real news…

Variety reports that — and this is mind-blowing — “Terminator: Dark Fate will end its box office run with an uninspiring $180 million to $200 million globally.”

This sucker is gunna top out at $200 million worldwide.

They brought back Linda Hamilton, they brought back James Cameron, and it’s going to bottom out at $200 million globally.

How big of a fail is that…?

In 1984, when there was no global market to speak of, and without indexing for inflation, the original Terminator grossed almost $80 million globally, which is closer to $220 million when you figure in inflation. And don’t forget, Terminator was not considered a big hit in theaters. Most of us found it on VHS.

It gets worse…

Terminator: Rise of the Machines (2003), which everyone believes under-performed, grossed $433 million worldwide.

Terminator Salvation (2009), which is also seen as a disappointment, grossed $371 million worldwide.

Terminator Genisys (2015), which was seen as a flop, grossed $440 million worldwide.

Dark Fate’s gunna top out at around half of its “disappointing” predecessors?

How is it even possible to do worse than clunkers like Salvation and Genisys when you reunite Arnold, Cameron, and Hamilton?

What a fail.

But for all the flaws in the previous three sequels, those were at least not sold to the public as social justice lectures about how the future is female, about how we should open our borders to anyone who wants to come here, about how the idea of fate is no longer about a mother protecting the future, but a GRRRRL-empowered Hispanic illegal alien Who *Is* The Protector of the Future — because in 2019 America, the toxic theme of all-about-me narcissism is what Hollywood’s selling.

Did no one learn anything from the Lady Ghostbusters debacle?

Going back some 50 years, going back to Pam Grier, Sigourney Weaver in Aliens, Linda Hamilton in Terminator 2, Milla Jovovich in six — count ’em, six! — Resident Evil movies, America has accepted female action heroes without blinking an eye. But Hollywood was more sophisticated and mature back then. Instead of jamming it down our throats as a lecture, instead of attacking and marginalizing men with this “future is female” crap, we were served great movies with believable characters and universal themes.

Hunger Games, Salt, Long Kiss Goodnight, Tomb Raider, Kill Bill, Charlie’s Angels, Wonder Woman, Mad Max: Fury Road, Silence of the Lambs, Lucy, Underworld…. A half-century of this stuff.

This is a country more than willing to accept female action heroes, if they are presented to us as fellow human beings, as opposed to these obnoxious, anti-male political statements that pretend American women live in some sort of repressed patriarchy.

Things are going so week in America, so good, that Hollywood left is inventing problems and causes, and hoping to gaslight us into going along with the delusion.

But this is what happens when you live in an elite, pure-blue bubble and on Twitter — you become a Woketard.

