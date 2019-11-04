‘Star Wars’ Star Mark Hamill ‘Frightened Beyond Words’ By Build the Wall Game at WH Halloween Party

ctor Mark Hamill was dismayed by a “Build The Wall” game that took place at a recent White House Halloween party, which allowed attendees to help secure the United States border by adding their own personalized paper bricks to the “wall.”

Mark Hamill suggested that President Donald Trump had been teaching children “racism and hatred” at a Halloween party on October 25, as it featured a “Build The Wall” game promoting the security of the southern border of the United States.

The game — which allowed costumed children of executive branch staffers and other VIPs to help “Build the Wall” by writing their names on paper bricks and taping them to a wall — was put together by staff at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building (EEOB), where the Halloween party was held.

The EEOB offices had been instructed to put together interactive and inspiring games for child attendees, which all addressed the party’s theme: “When I grow up I want to be…”

When the Star Wars star caught wind of the child’s game, the actor took to Twitter to express his fear and disquietude over the lighthearted activity.

Children are born innocent. They can only be taught racism & hatred. What they learned at this #WH event is frightening beyond words. Remember when a #POTUS was a role-model for kids? We're better than this. #HalloweenHorrorStory https://t.co/K3JKDWuGTa — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) November 3, 2019

“Children are born innocent. They can only be taught racism & hatred,” tweeted Hamill. “What they learned at this #WH event is frightening beyond words. Remember when a #POTUS was a role-model for kids? We’re better than this. #HalloweenHorrorStory”

This was not the first time Hamill had taken offense to the First Family’s Halloween activities.

In September, the actor attacked Ivanka Trump and her family in reaction to her tweeting a photo of her 3-year-old son Theodore wearing a Stormtrooper costume, alongside the caption, “The Force is strong in my family.”

“You misspelled “Fraud.”#GoForceYourself” reacted the 68-year-old, seemingly outraged over the president’s daughter enjoying the October holiday with her family.

Hamill is an avid and outspoken critic of President Trump. Last year, the actor insisted that the president was worse than Darth Vader, because the Star Wars character eventually “saw the errors of his ways.”

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Twitter at @ARmastrangelo and on Instagram.