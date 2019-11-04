Michael Moore Rallies Left to ‘End the Trump Era’ and ‘End That Which Gave Us Trump’

With the 2020 presidential election just one year away, far-left documentary filmmaker Michael Moore rallied Democrats to “end that which gave us Trump.”

Moore urged the president’s opponents to work hard to “end the madness” of the Trump’s tenure, having recently described him as a “dangerous” and “sick” man.

“November 3rd, 2020. One year from today,” Michael Moore said. “Each of us, between now and then, must work to end the madness. What I do may not be what u do, but I would like to suggest something we both can do: While we bring an end to the Trump Era, let’s make sure we end that which gave us Trump.”

It is not immediately clear what Moore is referring to in ending “that which gave us” the Trump presidency, although Moore famously predicted Trump’s victory against Hillary Clinton in 2016 as the “biggest fuck you in history.”

The following year, the Oscar-winner also predicted Trump’s re-election in 2020, arguing that his popular vote share would go down but he would regain the necessary electoral college votes.

After urging the likes of Tom Hanks and Michelle Obama to run for the Democratic nomination, Moore now appears to have finally settled on a candidate that can defeat Trump in 2020. That candidate is the socialist Bernie Sanders, who he recently endorsed on the grounds that he “absolutely can win this.”

“Why me for Bernie?” Moore said in an interview with MSNBC last month. “Because Bernie understands that capitalism and the greedy form of capitalism – especially what we have now – is at the core of so many of the problems that we’re talking about. And he’s not afraid to come out and just say that– that that’s a problem.”

