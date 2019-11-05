Actor and politician Arnold Schwarzenegger, who has previously gushed of being “starstruck” by Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, has now shared pictures of the two going for a bike ride around Santa Monica.

The former California governor posted images of their meeting to his Twitter account, showing them on a bike ride and meeting his daughter Christina.

He wrote: ‘It was fantastic to see my friend and one of my heroes @gretathunberg last week and go on a bike ride around Santa Monica together and I was so pumped to introduce her to my daughter Christina. Keep inspiring, Greta!’

Their day out comes after the 16-year-old also met with Leonardo DiCaprio.

The pair have clearly built a solid friendship since last month’s revelation Schwarzenegger loaned his electric vehicle to the teen so she could travel to Canada for a protest without relying on fossil fuel-powered transportation.

As Breitbart News reported, Thunberg traveled in the vehicle with her father to Montreal.

That road trip was not the first time Thunberg has relied on the kindness of strangers to to take her message of climate salvation to the world.

She is currently looking to the world for suggestions as to how she can re-cross the Atlantic after the U.N. climate summit in Chile was unexpectedly scrapped.

Thunberg made it from Sweden to California by yacht, train and electric car rides before Chile’s government announced it was canning the summit because of political unrest in the South American nation.

The COP25 summit will now be held in Spain and she is pleading for public help to make the 6000-mile trip back across the Atlantic through carbon-free modes of transportation, as Breitbart News reported.