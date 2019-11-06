A partial transcript is as follows:

JAMES CORDEN: Rudy Giuliani is a key play in [the impeachment inquiry] and you know him well from your time as a New York senator. Tell me, form your opinion, does his current behavior surprise you at all?

HILLARY CLINTON: Totality! Look, he was a tough guy, he was a mayor, he was mayor during 9/11 when I was a senator. I worked with him. I don’t know what happened. It’s almost like aliens have seized his brain. For the longest time he was saying things that demonstrably untrue. For example, he said: “Hillary Clinton was never at Ground Zero. I never saw her.” Of course, the internet started putting pictures of me standing next to him. So I’m looking at that and I’m thinking: “Truly, he’s been possessed.” I don’t understand when it happened, but it is a very clear case of a man who has gone over the edge, probably pushed.

CHELSEA CLINTON: We need an exorcism.

JAMES CORDEN: We need an exorcism, yes! We’ll do that on the show. Rudy, if you’re watching, it would be a great tapped bit.

HILLARY CLINTON: You’d be great about that. And I think you might be able to pull it out of him.