Hollywood Celebrates Democrat Victories: ‘Mitch McConnell Must Be Sh**ting His Shell’

Left-wing Hollywood celebrities gloated after Democrats won key electoral battles in Kentucky and Virginia on Tuesday, with some stars jabbing at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), saying he will be the next politician to fall.

Kentucky voters handed an apparent victory to Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andy Beshear, though Republican incumbent Gov. Matt Bevin has so far refused to concede the close race. In Virginia, voters flipped both houses of the state legislature blue.

Actress Bette Midler celebrated the gubernatorial result in Kentucky, tweeting that “Mitch McConnell must be shitting his shell!”

Kentucky elected a Democratic Governor tonight. Mitch McConnell must be shitting his shell! — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) November 6, 2019

Actor Jason Alexander showered praise on those who’d won their races in Kentucky and Virginia, saying he hope they govern with honesty and decency — “qualities to lead us out of this mess.”

I don’t really know the people who won in Kentucky and Virginia tonight but I hope they are able to serve their states with vigor, decency, honesty and integrity. We need people with those qualities to lead us out of this mess. Congratulations. — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) November 6, 2019

Comedian Sarah Silverman also took a pot shot at Sen. McConnell, tweeting “GO KENTUCKY!! Next step: goodbye MOSCOW MITCH!”

GO KENTUCKY!! Next step: goodbye MOSCOW MITCH!⬇️⬇️ https://t.co/cnOSyC41K2 — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) November 6, 2019

Comedian and Virginia native Patton Oswalt expressed his pride that the state’s General Assembly will be controlled by Democrats for the first time in more than two decades.

“So proud of my home state today. So so proud,” the Ratatouille star tweeted.

So proud of my home state today. So so proud. https://t.co/yoCN2oUaBa — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) November 6, 2019

Actress Alyssa Milano tweeted that President Donald Trump is responsible for the Republican’s electoral losses on Tuesday.

“He’s going to take the whole Republican Party down with him,” the Who’s the Boss star wrote. “Last night was proof that The People will do what’s right to correct the system.”

He’s going to take the whole Republican Party down with him. All these politicians who haven’t found the balls to do the right thing as patriots—mark my words—they are done. Last night was proof that The People will do what’s right to correct the system. They are all done. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 6, 2019

Comedian Chelsea Handler rejoiced, saying “Usually I have to take an edible to watch the news but not last night.”

There is so much good change happening tonight. It’s nice to know that people will show up and keep showing up for what is right. Usually I have to take an edible to watch the news but not last night. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) November 6, 2019

Actress Piper Perabo said the victories in Kentucky and Virginia bode well for abortion.

“Reproductive freedom is safer today in Virginia and Kentucky!” she tweeted.

Elections matter. Thanks to all the @NARAL members who knocked and called and voted—and to the incredible pro-choice champions who stepped up to run—reproductive freedom is safer today in Virginia and Kentucky! pic.twitter.com/Ov6gJZ8Oan — Piper Perabo (@PiperPerabo) November 6, 2019

