Rapper T.I. Slammed for Accompanying Teen Daughter to the Gynecologist to Make Sure She’s a Virgin

Left-wing rapper T.I. recently revealed to fans that he accompanies his teen daughter to her gynecologist to keep a running check on her hymen to see if she is still a virgin.

During an interview for the Ladies Like Us podcast with actress Nazanin Mandi and makeup artist Nadia Moham, the rapper was asked if he had ever talked about sex with his 18-year-old daughter, Deyjah Harris.

Perhaps to his daughter’s shock and embarrassment, T.I. noted that he has involved himself in an annual “hymen check.”

“Deyjah’s 18, just graduated high school now and she’s attending her first year of college, figuring it out for herself,” the Atlanta crooner told the hosts. “And yes, not only have we had the conversation, we have yearly trips to the gynecologist to check her hymen.”

T.I. also said he always keeps up on his daughter’s health and makes sure he is allowed access to any medical information at school and other official outlets.

The Grammy-winner, whose real name is Clifford Joseph Harris Jr., insisted that he has taken his daughter for the gyno appointment the day after her birthday every year for three years.

“So we’ll go and sit down and the doctor will come and talk and the doctor’s maintaining a high level of professionalism,” the “Whatever You Like” rapper said. “He’s like, ‘Well, you know sir, I have to, in order to share information’ — I’m like, ‘Deyjah, they want you to sign this… so we can share information. Is there anything you would not want me to know?’ ‘See doc? No problem.'”

T.I. went on an extended rant about how the doctors have told him that a hymen can be broken in ways other than sexual intercourse. But the rapper said he has other ideas about that where his daughter is concerned.

“So then they say, ‘I just want you to know there are other ways besides sex that the hymen can be broken. Like bike riding, athletics, horseback riding and just other forms of athletic physical activity,” T.I. told the hosts. “So I said, ‘Look doc, she don’t ride no horses, she don’t ride no bikes, she don’t play no sports. Just check the hymen, please. And give me back my results expeditiously.”

But T.I. was pleased to report, “As of [Deyjah’s] 18th birthday, her hymen is still intact.”

Many women, though, took to social media to blast the rapper for his routine and intrusive “virgin testing.”

Wait so TI is pressuring his daughter to waive her right to medical privacy so that he can keep tabs on her hymen. You know, there are sentences you never thought you'd write, and then there are sentences you NEVER thought you'd write.https://t.co/zvMEU9O3qL pic.twitter.com/8FVewTwvWj — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) November 6, 2019

I have bad news for T.I. After 6 months of vaginal sex…my hyman broke. — Ellen Barkin (@EllenBarkin) November 6, 2019

Meanwhile, in gross invasions of privacy, consent and parenting, TI the Rapper is escorting his daughter to the gyno every year on her birthday to examine her hymen. Someone please rescue her, Harry Potter meets Hagrid style, please. https://t.co/4q1qLVCXnK — Kate Gardiner (@KateGardiner) November 6, 2019

def did not think we would be talking about hymens today. or TI — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 6, 2019

And virginity is a social construct and not measured by a hymen. — Logan Levkoff, Ph.D. (@LoganLevkoff) November 6, 2019

this just derailed my whole day because of how disgusting and enraging and humiliating and abusive it is T.I. Said He Goes To The Gynecologist With His Daughter Every Year To "Check Her Hymen"https://t.co/aVIcId4hsV pic.twitter.com/pQMJsbFobC — anna borges 🌸🍃 (@annabroges) November 6, 2019

T.I. is an abusive misogynist. He demands his daughter's gynecologist disclose the results of an annual "hymen check" to him so he can ensure she's still a virgin. When it comes to his wife, "that little sex box you got is half mine." This isn't over-protective. It's abusive. https://t.co/Muv8mLCrp8 — Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) November 6, 2019

holy fucking shit this is so scary and assault-y and possessive and awful. That doctor should be stripped of his license https://t.co/ASPWVLSmg4 — Sophia Benoit (@1followernodad) November 6, 2019

