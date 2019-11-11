Judd Apatow Clashes with Joy Behar Over Who’s ‘Too Old’ to Run for President

Left-wing Hollywood director Judd Apatow clashed with host Joy Behar on ABC’s The View on Monday over whether a candidate can be “too old” to run for president.

While Apatow is worried that candidates who are baby boomers or older might not have the mental stamina to serve as an effect commander-in-chief, Behar argued that age shouldn’t be an issue in the election.

Their on-air spat comes as politicians in their 70s are dominating the Democratic field of presidential hopefuls.

The party’s two frontrunners, Sen. Joe Biden (D-DE) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA,) are 76 and 70, respectively. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is 78.

Billionaire Michael Bloomberg is 77, though he hasn’t officially announced his candidacy.

“I respect people’s opinions on both sides in terms of what the issues are,” @JuddApatow says weighing in on the 2020 election. “I just don’t want a president who lies.” https://t.co/1091s9Fn2d pic.twitter.com/8nOLBZx1ew — The View (@TheView) November 11, 2019

“I do worry about a very old president,” Apatow said on Tuesday’s show. “Because I don’t want a president that doesn’t have the energy. I’m 51. I still can’t find the fork in the drawer half the time. You know, I’m already goofy. I don’t know what I’m going to be like at 80.”

Behar, 76, took objection to Apatow’s comments, noting that she’s the same age as Sen. Biden.

“I total disagree with that. It’s ridiculous,” she said. “I’m the sage age as Joe Biden. Do I look like I don’t know what I’m doing?”

She added: “I don’t see it as an issue. I really don’t.”

Apatow replied: “You’re like a genetic mutation.”

The 40-Year-Old Virgin director has been a vehement critic of President Donald Trump, calling him a “sniveling lunatic” and a “Nazi supported by the Russians.”

Behar recently came under fire after she lost her cool when Donald Trump, Jr. appeared on The View last week and noted that Behar once dressed in blackface.

The host denied on air that she has ever donned blackface, despite previously admitting that she once dressed as a “beautiful African woman” for Halloween.

