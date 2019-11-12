‘#DisneyPlusFail:’ Disney Apologizes After Streaming Service Crashes on Launch Day

Chairman and CEO of Walt Disney Bob Iger holds a press conference at Shanghai Disney Resort in Shanghai on June 15, 2016. The Magic Kingdom comes to the Middle Kingdom this week when Disney opens its first theme park in mainland China, betting the growing middle class will spend big …
JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images

The Walt Disney Company has apologized to subscribers of the new Disney+ streaming service following reports that many users were experiencing outages on the service’s first day.

The entertainment giant issued a rare mea culpa Tuesday on the new service’s official Twitter account, blaming high “consumer demand” for the technical issues.

“The consumer demand for Disney+ has exceeded our high expectations. We are working to quickly resolve the current user issue. We appreciate your patience,” the company said.

The multimedia company has reportedly spent hundreds of millions of dollars to build and promote Disney+, which is the company’s first foray into the crowded streaming entertainment field. The service represents one of Disney’s most ambitious gambles to date as it seeks to play catch up to competitors like Netflix, which have redefined the entertainment industry and re-shaped consumers’ viewing habits.

The new service features an expansive slate of original TV shows and movies, including the new Star Wars series The Mandalorian, and a feature remake of Lady and the Tramp, as well as library content from Pixar, Marvel, National Geographic, and the recently acquired Fox.

But its big debut has been marred by reports of outages, with subscribers taking to social media to vent their frustration. The technical problems have led to the hashtag #DisneyPlusfail to trend on Twitter early Tuesday.

Some users posted screenshots to social media showing that they were unable connect to the service, with some saying that the connectivity issues persisted for at least an hour.

Former Wall Street Journal tech guru Walt Mossberg tweeted his own frustrations using the Disney+ app.

Some users reported compatibility problems with specific hardware, including Roku. One Roku user noted that Disney+ was slow to load and that she later experienced password problems.

Subscribers in Puerto Rico noted that they must wait another week to access the service, even though the company originally said it would launch there on the same date as the rest of the U.S.

Disney+ is priced at $6.99 per month, which is cheaper than Netflix’s most popular package, which goes for $12.00 per month. Disney is also offering a bundle that includes Disney+,  Hulu, and ESPN+ for $12.99 per month.

The company acquired a majority stake in tech firm BAMtech in 2017 to build Disney+ and ESPN+.

