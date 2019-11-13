Video: Donald Trump’s Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Defaced in Broad Daylight

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was defaced yet again on Hollywood Boulevard this time in broad daylight.

The president’s star in recognition by the entertainment industry was defaced by a woman wielding a can of white spray paint, TMZ reported.

Video of the incident shows the woman walking up to the star, pulling out the spray paint, spraying over the president’s name, and then casually walking away.

Trump’s Hollywood star has been the object of repeated acts of vandalism over the years. It has been spray-painted numerous times, and one distempered leftist even took a pickaxe to the monument.

In April a man spray-painted the plaque black, then painted “Putin’s bitch” over it. Late in 2018, another man spray painted a swastika over the star. In another case in 2018, vandals placed prison bars over the star.

In February of 2018, Glendale resident Austin Clay, 24, pleaded no contest after he was charged with felony vandalism for destroying the star in July. Clay received only one day in jail. He was also sentenced to three years of probation and 20 days of community service, along with a $9,400 fine.

In October of 2016, Los Angeles man James Otis completely destroyed the star when he attacked it with a pickax in a pre-dawn incident that was recorded by Deadline. Otis ultimately struck a plea deal with prosecutors the next February that saw him avoid jail time in exchange for paying $4,400 to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and the Hollywood Historic Trust.

In each case, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, the organization that maintains the stars, moved quickly to clean up the vandalism.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.