Colbert Writer Who Said ‘I’m Just Glad We Ruined Brett Kavanaugh’s Life’ Promoted to ‘Late Show’ Head Writer

Ariel Dumas, a writer for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, has been promoted to head writer for the CBS show just over a year after saying she was “glad we ruined Brett Kavanaugh’s life.”

“Whatever happens, I’m just glad we ruined Brett Kavanaugh’s life,” Dumas said in a now deleted tweet, amid a contentious Supreme Court confirmation process that saw Kavanuagh face unsubstantiated accusations of sexual misconduct, most notably, from Christine Blasey Ford.

“The last couple of weeks have been hard for the country and for me personally,” Ariel Dumas said a day after her initial screed. “The complexity of frustration, anger and sadness can’t be accurately conveyed on twitter, and I regret my tone-deaf attempt at sarcasm in the wake of it.”

“I am thrilled that someone as funny and dedicated as Ariel will be my new head writer,” said Stephen Colbert of Dumas, who was also a joke writer on The Colbert Report at Comedy Central.

The one-liners Dumas and her colleagues create ofter see Stephen Colbert smearing President Donald Trump, which has resulted in ratings success for the late-night host. In a particularly vulgar monologue last July, Colbert called President Trump a “racist, horny old burger-goblin who literally steals children from poor people.” A year earlier, the CBS show displayed an image of White House adviser Stephen Miller with his head on a spike.

This week, Colbert celebrated the partisan impeachment inquiry against President Trump, saying this week’s House impeachment hearings marked “what we’ve been praying for since the beginning of the Trump presidency: the end of the Trump presidency.”

