Singer Will.i.am Claims He Was Targeted by ‘Racist’ Flight Attendant

Black Eyed Peas frontman will.i.am suggested he was targeted by a “racist” flight attendant in an incident he detailed on Twitter Friday evening.

The singer, whose real name is William Adams, detailed his clash with a flight attendant on a Qantas flight from Brisbane to Sydney.

“I’m currently on a flight from Brisbane to Sydney. I’m sorry to say me and my group have experienced they [sic] worse service due to a [sic] overly aggressive flight attendant,” he said in a series of messages. “I don’t want to believe she racist. But she has clearly aimed all her frustrations only at the people of colour.”

I’m currently on a flight from Brisbane to Sydney. I’m sorry to say me and my group have experienced they worse service due to a overly aggressive flight attendant… I don’t want to believe she racist.

But she has clearly aimed all her frustrations only at the people of colour — will.i.am (@iamwill) November 16, 2019

The incident appeared to have something to do with the performer missing an announcement due to his noise-cancelling headphones — an incident that ultimately resulted in police confronting him upon his arrival.

“I think I was targeted,” will.i.am mused.

I’m sorry? Is callin the police on a passenger for not hearing he P.A due to wearing noise canceling headphones appropriate? If didn’t put away my laptop “in a rapid 2min time” I’d understand. I did comply quickly & politely, only to be greeted by police. I think I was targeted https://t.co/8WVIuMKXJa — will.i.am (@iamwill) November 16, 2019

“I was intimidated by 5 police officers when I landed…for what?” he asked. “I put away my laptop when she asked…why would she feel threatened by me to call the police? What did I do wrong? I wasn’t out of hand.. I was polite & did what she asked… now you’re asking me to take abuse?”

I was intimidated by 5 police officers when I landed…for what? 🏿‍♂️ I put away my laptop when she asked…why would she feel threatened by me to call the police? What did I do wrong? I wasn’t out of hand.. I was polite & did what she asked… now you’re asking me to take abuse? https://t.co/1390ThymY3 — will.i.am (@iamwill) November 16, 2019

I wasn’t ignoring the safety briefing…& I was paying attention…I put on my headphones 20min into the flight..:thanks… https://t.co/lPpIVQe9aO — will.i.am (@iamwill) November 16, 2019

No one said she was a white supremest… I said she singled every person of colourbin the flight and gave them a hard time…and went to the extreme of calling the police on me when I did nothing wrong…other passengers on the flight agreed that she was out of hand… https://t.co/fyh6DUb9F8 — will.i.am (@iamwill) November 16, 2019

This is me filing a “proper complaint”…this way I know my complaint & treatment will be heard…I’m using the same tool you would use if you were wrongly accused of doing something & pulled away by police officers. I still don’t know what I did wrong for police to come 🏿‍♂️ https://t.co/i3ShYc3PaX — will.i.am (@iamwill) November 16, 2019

The Grammy-winner received backlash for airing his complaint publicly but argued that he was posting it so “this doesn’t happen again…it shouldn’t happen to a [sic] Aboriginal, Latino, African, LGBTQ White, Red or anyone.”

“Everyone deserves to be treated with respect,” he continued.

I am posting so that this doesn’t happen again…it shouldn’t happen to a Aboriginal, Latino, African, LGBTQ White, Red or anyone… everyone deserves to be treated with respect… https://t.co/rcND4e1JUx — will.i.am (@iamwill) November 16, 2019

He also urged his followers to refrain from issuing threats of harm or hate, calling it “uncalled for.”

“I don’t support abuse & attacks like this,” he wrote in part. “I hope that everyone can be more compassionate & understanding towards one another…because it was the lack of compassion that caused this #noH8.”

I will do that…I don’t wish any harm to anyone…I just everyone to be respected and treated with dignity… the last thing I want is for someone to be in harms way… thanks for the advice… and thank you for trying to see it from the side of the passengers that felt targeted https://t.co/nreiQFnKIL — will.i.am (@iamwill) November 16, 2019

Please do not send Hate…This type of disrespect and name calling is uncalled for…I don’t support abuse & attacks like this…I hope that everyone can be more compassionate & understanding towards one another…because it was the lack of compassion that caused this #noH8 pic.twitter.com/zNwoIyyaBP — will.i.am (@iamwill) November 16, 2019

“I don’t regret my actions of taking to public to speak for the other for those who don’t have the voice who felt the same disrespect… I am saddened that People chose to spread hate and attack… there were other people on the flight were disrespected,” he said.

I don’t regret my actions of taking to public to speak for the other for those who don’t have the voice who felt the same disrespect… I am saddened that People chose to spread hate and attack… there were other people on the flight were disrespected https://t.co/IUy0hvETso https://t.co/V41bexQHjU — will.i.am (@iamwill) November 16, 2019

Have a goodnight…Twitter is the people’s tool…rich and poor…a tool to use when things go wrong…it allows people can FEEL directly from the people that have FEELINGS…today I FELT discrimination…and I spoke for all the other people who are voiceless https://t.co/mZnXmVp0CT — will.i.am (@iamwill) November 16, 2019

If I did something wrong….or if I was the slightest bit rude to a FAN or a journalist during work, I would be publicly named…this is what Twitter is for…we are supposed to call out wrong doings so we can have a safer more compassionate world https://t.co/au4ibWeqWY — will.i.am (@iamwill) November 16, 2019

A spokesperson for Qantas denied the accusations of racism in a statement to The Independent, describing the situation as a “misunderstanding on board.”

“There was a misunderstanding on board, which seems to have been exacerbated by will.i.am wearing noise-canceling headphones and not being able to hear instructions from crew,” the spokesman said.

“We completely reject the suggestion this had anything to do with race,” the spokesman added. “We’ll be following up with will.i.am and wish him well for the rest of the tour.”