Gov. Greg Abbott Praises Kanye West for Sunday Service at Houston Jail

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) praised rap and fashion mogul Kanye West after the Grammy-winner brought his Sunday Service choir and held an emotional worship service this weekend at the Harris County Jail in Houston, Texas.

“Some question @kanyewest motives as he speaks of Jesus & performs in jails,” Gov. Abbott said on Sunday. “If he moves just one person closer to God the world will be a more peaceful place. The Lord works in mysterious ways. As Jesus said: You don’t understand what I’m doing now but someday you will.”

“On this date, @kanyewest visits @HCSOTexas jail system. ‘This is a mission, not a show’- Kanye,” Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted. “@kanyewest visited us today. I know he has a busy weekend in H-Town surrounding his visit to @lakewoodchurch, so appreciate him and his choir spending time with us. #HouNews.”

Kanye West performed several of his song, including tracks from his latest record Jesus Is King. Doesn’t of inmates joined in and worshipped, many of them falling to their knees praying and singing along.

The Grammy-winner’s prison performance came just days before he took the stage Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church.
