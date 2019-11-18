Nolte: Big Fat Liar Elizabeth Banks Blames Sexism for ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Flop

Prior to Charlie’s Angels (2019) fiery death at the box office, writer-director-star Elizabeth Banks had already formulated sexism as an excuse for her coming flop. Per IndieWire:

Prior to the movie’s disastrous opening weekend, Banks gave an interview to the Herald Sun that is now proving to be somewhat controversial. The filmmaker, who also wrote and produced “Charlie’s Angels” and stars in the movie as Bosley, called out a potential box office bomb as being sexist. “Look, people have to buy tickets to this movie, too. This movie has to make money,” she said. “If this movie doesn’t make money it reinforces a stereotype in Hollywood that men don’t go see women do action movies.”

To explain away the box office success of Wonder Woman and Captain Marvel, two female-led smashes, Banks added, “They’ll [meaning: evil men] go and see a comic book movie with Wonder Woman and Captain Marvel because that’s a male genre.”

“So even though those are movies about women, they put them in the context of feeding the larger comic book world, so it’s all about, yes, you’re watching a Wonder Woman movie but we’re setting up three other characters or we’re setting up ‘Justice League,’” she added.

Banks’s comments are not only a pathetic act of pre-emptive crybabying, they are a bald-faced lie.

First off, Charlie’s Angels (2019) is not just a flop. That $8 million opening weekend is a catastrophe a humiliation, and hopefully a wake-up call that no one — man, woman, young, old — is interested in these obnoxious, joyless, sexless, woketard movies.

Already five major franchises — five — have been killed at the box office after being rebooted to exclude and demean men.

How many more before this slaughter of golden geese comes to an end?

And of course, the dried-up harpies blame men. Male critics were blamed when Disney stripped A Wrinkle in Time of its Christianity and replaced it with woketardianity — and it flopped. Men were blamed for avoiding the misandry of the objectively terrible all-girls Ghostbusters reboot.

You see, it’s our fault guys, because we’re not enlightened enough to spend our hard-earned money and free time on movies that inform us the future doesn’t include men — that even though we fight all the wars and do all the dangerous jobs (weird how feminists never fight to work in coalmines), that we are the problem.

Sorry, Hollywood, but this is still America, where even men are allowed to choose how to spend their money and time, so fuck you… Go unclog your own toilet, open your own jar, kill your own spider, fight your own wars, dig for your own energy, build your own skyscraper, trim your own trees, pull your own fish out of the ocean, shingle your own roof…

But then there’s Banks’ lying… The lying…

NEWSFLASH: You do not need even one man to produce a hit movie. Hell, you don’t even need women who live in red states, or women who sold out to the patriarchy by getting married. Get this…

Two million women live in Los Angeles and 73 percent of them are single. That’s 1.46 million single women in one super-blue city alone…

There are ten million women living in New York City and 55 percent of them are single. That’s 5.5 million single women in another super-blue city.

If just those women had gone to see Charlie’s Angels, that’s a $60 million opening weekend.

In other words, while Banks is blaming men for not showing up, her lousy movie could not even attract 15 percent of the single women in two of the most left-wing cities in America.

Banks’ second anti-science whopper is a bald-faced lie that says men are only willing to see women in action if it comes from “male genre” of superhero movies that lead to a male-dominated Justice League or Avengers.

Uhm…

Aliens, Resident Evil, Hunger Games, Underworld — all successful, female-led franchises that have nothing to do with male super heroes.

Kill Bill Vol. 1 and 2, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Atomic Blonde, Salt, Wanted, Tomb Raider 1 & 2, Mad Max: Fury Road, Lucy, and… Oh, yeah! Let’s not forget a 2000 movie called — no joke — Charlie’s Angels, that opened to $40 million, and its 2003 sequel, Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle, that opened to $37 million…

How could this be? How is this possible? All of these hit action franchises starring women, all of these hit action movies starring women, and all of it happening before The Woke Era enlightened and uplifted us?

You want to know why Charlie’s Angels (2019) is going to lose $75 million?

First click here.

Then here.

Then here.

Any other questions?

Man, I miss T&A.

Hey, we don’t hate you Hollywood!

We’re just hating you back.

And good luck with that new James Bond movie!

