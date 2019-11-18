Watch: Kanye West Brings Emotional ‘Sunday Service’ Performance to Joel Osteen’s Megachurch

Rap superstar Kanye West brought his “Sunday Service” traveling concert to Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church on Sunday, declaring that he is now working for Christ.

On Sunday evening, the service began with the choir performing and Osteen recounting his journey in life as a minister.

Kanye West performed gospel renditions of his latest songs with the backing of a large choir. He also led other classics including Stevie Wonder’s “Overjoyed,” SWV’s “Weak” and “Call His Name,” a twist on Destiny’s Child song “Say My Name.”

West was later joined on stage by his wife, Kim Kardashian, and their children, before Osteen delivered an inspirational sermon.

Tickets for the event were free, although they sold out within minutes, with scalpers then selling them online for hundreds of dollars.

Before the service, West took part in a Q&A with Osteen about the spiritual journey that led to him becoming a Born Again Christian and producing his latest gospel-themed album Jesus is King.

“Jesus has won the victory because now the greatest artist that God has ever created is now working for Him,” West said alongside Osteen.

“When I was in my lowest points, God was there with me and sending me visions and inspiring me, and I remember sitting in the hospital at UCLA after having a mental breakdown and there’s documentation of me drawing a church and [wanting to] start a church in the middle of Calabasas,” he continued, in reference to his hospitalization in 2016 during his Saint Pablo tour.

After declaring himself the greatest artist of all time, Kanye West went on to claim that all his “arrogance and cockiness” is now a thing of the past, because “God is now using him.”

“Every time I stand up, I feel that I’m standing up and drawing a line in the sand and saying, ‘I’m here in service to God and no weapon formed against me shall prosper,’” he said. “Jesus has won the victory. I told you about my arrogance and cockiness already. Now the greatest artist that God has ever created is now working for him.”

West’s comments come as he tours across the country as part of his “Sunday-service” orchestrations, where he is successfully trying to spread the word of God.

Previous performances have taken place at the Coachella festival, an outdoor shopping center in Salt Lake City and at an Atlanta-area megachurch. Last week, he also performed for inmates at Houston’s Harris County Jail, describing the tour as a “mission, not a show.”

For next week’s service, West announced on Monday plans to stage an opera called Nebuchadnezzar at the Hollywood Bowl next Sunday.

