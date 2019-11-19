Michael Moore: ‘Not a Person On This Planet Believes’ Trump’s Health Is ‘Fine’

Documentary filmmaker and left-wing activist Michael Moore claimed without evidence that President Donald Trump is lying about his health, suggesting that the president’s recent visit to Walter Reed hospital wasn’t for a routine check-up as stated by White House officials.

Michael Moore made his claims shortly before President Trump appeared at a cabinet meeting Tuesday at the White House, where the commander in chief called members of the press “sick” and “dangerous” for implying that he had suffered a heart attack.

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement Sunday that President Trump took advantage of a free weekend to begin portions of his routine annual physical exam at Walter Reed.

Grisham also appeared on Fox News over the weekend and told Judge Jeanine Pirro that President Trump’s visit to Walter Reed was “routine” and that the president was “doing just fine.”

The Bowling for Columbine director expressed his incredulity early Tuesday morning, saying on Twitter that no one in the White House press corps had seen President Trump since Saturday when the commander in chief made an unannounced visit to the Washington, D.C. hospital.

Moore also accused the White House of lying about President Trump’s health.

It is now early Tues morning. The White House press corps is reporting NO ONE has seen Trump since SATURDAY – when he went to the hospital unexpectedly for “part 1 of his annual physical” — and “everything was fine!” Not a single person on this planet believes that. 13,001 lies! — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) November 19, 2019

At Tuesday’s cabinet meeting, President Trump said he went to Walter Reed for a “very routine physical” and visited a few members of the military who were being treated there.

President Trump then blasted the mainstream news media, including CNN, for speculating if he had experienced massive chest pains.

“We don’t have freedom of the press in this country, we have the opposite, we have a very corrupt media and I hope they can get their act straightened out because it’s very, very bad and very dangerous to this country,” Trump said.

President Trump’s military physician issued a statement Monday denying the rumors being spread by some news outlets.

“Despite some of the speculation, the President has not had any chest pain, nor was he evaluated or treated for any urgent or acute issues,” Physician to the President Navy Cdr. Sean Conley wrote in a letter.

Moore has used his Twitter account to repeatedly lash out at President Trump and his supporters. He has also become a quasi-regular pundit on left-wing cable news channels.

Last month, the Oscar-winning filmmaker appeared on MSNBC where he claimed that white working class Americans voted for President Trump because they are afraid of losing power due to the country’s changing demographics.

With reporting by Charlie Spiering.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com