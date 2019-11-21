Rob Reiner: If We Don’t Remove Trump, Putin Will Have Destroyed America

Left-wing filmmaker Rob Reiner, who hardly lets a day go by without railing against President Donald Trump, took another social media swipe at the commander in chief on Thursday by exhuming the Russiagate conspiracy theory and tying it to the current impeachment hearings unfolding on Capitol Hill.

The Hollywood director lashed out on Twitter in typically hyperbolic fashion, claiming that failure to impeach President Trump will mean that Russian President Vladimir Putin will have effectively destroyed democracy in the U.S.

“The case against Donald Trump is beyond a slam dunk,” Reiner wrote. “If he is not thrown out of office, Putin will have been successful in destroying our 243 year Democratic Experiment.”

The case against Donald Trump is beyond a slam dunk. If he is not thrown out of office, Putin will have been successful in destroying our 243 year Democratic Experiment. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) November 21, 2019

His tweet echoes comments he made earlier this month on SiriusXM’s “The Dean Obeidallah Show,” predicting that if President Trump was not removed from office through impeachment or by losing the 2020 election, it “will be the end of 243 years of self-rule.”

Rob Reiner has been tweeting regularly about the impeachment hearings, calling for the end of the Trump presidency. Earlier this week, he claimed that President Trump and the Republican party are a “wholly owned subsidiary of the Kremlin.”

Trump & the GOP have become a wholly owned subsidiary of the Kremlin. There’s no other explanation for the defense of Trump Bribing Ukraine for personal political gain. Impeach & Remove. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) November 19, 2019

The Misery director also tweed that President Trump is the “most corrupt President in American history.”

Horrendous day for the most corrupt President in American history. But for Fox News stoking the GOP Cult, Trump would be frog marched out of the White House. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) November 21, 2019

Rob Reiner posted a vulgar tweet last week, calling President Trump and Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) “fucking liars.”

It takes a special kind of sociopath to outright lie without flinching. Donald Trump is the master. Devin Nunes is his disciple. Simply, they are monstrous fucking liars. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) November 15, 2019

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com