Atheist Group Calls Kanye West Prison Worship Service ‘Egregious’ Violation of Constitution

An atheist group has gone on the attack against rapper Kanye West for performing his Sunday Service at a Texas prison claiming that the event was an “egregious” violation of the U.S. Constitution.

The Freedom From Religion Foundation (FFRF) blasted Texas Sheriff Ed Gonzalez for allowing the “Jesus Walks” rapper to appear at the Harris County Jail in Houston, Texas, on November 17 in a four-page letter.

Kanye West performed his weekly Sunday Service before more than 500 inmates, both male and female, in two different services at the county jail facilities. The performance was given high praise by Texas Governor Greg Abbott who tweeted out his compliments saying, “If he moves just one person closer to God the world will be a more peaceful place.”

Some question @kanyewest motives as he speaks of Jesus & performs in jails. If he moves just one person closer to God the world will be a more peaceful place. The Lord works in mysterious ways. As Jesus said: You don’t understand what I’m doing now but someday you will. https://t.co/vt0KT3xhMY pic.twitter.com/6TNqO8ofIJ — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) November 17, 2019

But the FFRF was far less pleased with the rapper’s church service.

In its letter, the atheist group demanded that the county cease any other efforts to “organize or promote worship services in the future.”

However, a representative of the First Liberty Institute told Fox News that there is no reason that Kanye West should be barred from conducting a service in a county jail.

“Kanye West visited the Harris County Jail to offer hope and encouragement,” said Mike Berry, First Liberty chief of staff. “The last time I checked, you can do that in this country. If every sheriff in America invited Kanye West to visit their jails, we might have less need for jails.”

