Diane Lane, Piper Perabo Arrested While Protesting Climate Change with Jane Fonda

Actresses Diane Lane and Piper Perabo were arrested on Friday while protesting with Jane Fonda, who has been repeatedly getting herself arrested in Washington, D.C. protesting climate change.

The Supreme Court Building in Washington, D.C. saw a few more celebrity arrests on Friday, as actresses Diane Lane and Piper Perabo were detained by police during their climate change protest alongside Jane Fonda, dubbed, “Fire Drill Friday.”

“I was just arrested at [Fire Drill Friday] because we are in a climate emergency, and we need our government to protect our land, air, and water from big oil’s pollution,” tweeted Perabo along with photos herself being arrested.

“Honored to stand with [Jane Fonda] and so many inspiring youth climate activists,” added the actress.

Friday made for Fonda’s seventh political demonstration in a row. The Hollywood Reporter noted that Fonda had avoided getting herself arrested this time around, as she faces “a lengthy jail stay with each additional infraction for her previous arrests.”

The Netflix sitcom star has already spent one night in jail after being arrested four times.

The report added that Fonda’s attorney said earlier this week that the D.C. Attorney General’s office has decided not to charge the actress for her previous arrests.

“Today’s 40 organizers, indigenous leaders, and activists along with celebrities like [Piper Perabo], [Amber Valletta], and Diane Lane were arrested to make it clear: WATER CAN’T WAIT,” said the “Fire Drill Fridays” Twitter account.

Last week, actresses June Diane Raphael and Marg Helgenberger, as well as Robert Kennedy Jr. joined Fonda for a sit-in at the U.S. Capitol building, where the three of them also got themselves arrested, along with other protesters.

