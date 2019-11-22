First Lady Melania Trump was regal as she walked through the White House this week in a tux jumpsuit designed by her personal couturier and style adviser Hervé Pierre.

As Melania Trump entered the East Room on Thursday evening ahead of a ceremony for the honorees of the National Medal of Arts and Humanities, she donned a stunning tux jumpsuit made of black grain de poudre and featuring navy “duchess details,” as Hervé Pierre described.

In posts on Instagram, Pierre thanked Mrs. Trump for wearing the garment and revealed the sketch of the jumpsuit that he personally gifted to the First Lady as a souvenir to remember the look.

Earlier in the evening, Mrs. Trump boarded Air Force One alongside President Trump in a military-inspired black cotton-blend jersey tailored coat by Burberry. Loyal Fashion Notes readers will recall that Mrs. Trump previously wore the coat to this year’s State of the Union Address.

The coat is one of the debut pieces from Riccardo Tisci’s highly-anticipated first collection for the British brand. The coat, which features silver shank buttons and breast pockets, retailed for about $2,400.

Mrs. Trump paired the coat with black leather gloves by Bottega Veneta and Gianvito Rossi knee-high leather boots.

Earlier this week, Mrs. Trump attended a Red Cross event with Second Lady Karen Pence to assemble care packages for American troops deployed overseas, wearing another military-esque ensemble.

Mrs. Trump chose a tan leather button-down by Equipment — which retails for about $550 — with a pair of cropped dark green trousers and a brown leather belt by Ralph Lauren.

For the second time, Mrs. Trump wore the ever so affordable $50 snakeskin loafers by Zara that she wore with a similar look while touring Ghana, Africa last year.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.