Jim Carrey Predicts Trump’s ‘Reign Will Soon Be Over’

Left-wing actor Jim Carrey has posted another piece of his political artwork attacking President Donald Trump, this time with an Elvis-inspired cartoon predicting that Trump will soon be gone.

With a caption reading, “His reign will soon be over. Woe to the loyal subjects of this counterfeit king,” the Dumb & Dumber star’s cartoon features the president dressed in an Elvis Presley jumpsuit and singing the lyrics to The King’s hit song, “Suspicious Mind.”

In the drawing, Elvis-Trump is singing, “They’re caught in a trap. They can’t walk out. Because they love me too much, baby.”

The president’s microphone cord is also wrapped around a pack of Republicans and cabinet members who are tied up by their support for the president.

His reign will soon be over. Woe to the loyal subjects of this counterfeit king. pic.twitter.com/FTnNEDVsI7 — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) November 22, 2019

The Sonic the Hedgehog star repeatedly uses his politically charged drawings and his Twitter account as an outlet to release his frustrations with the president, his family, and Republican lawmakers. Only weeks ago, Carrey posted a drawing he entitled “Welcome to Nancy’s Wheelhouse,” depicting the Democrat Speaker of the House smashing President Trump’s testicles with her speaker’s gavel.

“This is a cartoon I call ‘Welcome to Nancy’s Wheelhouse.’ It’s intended for mature audiences,” Jim Carrey said promoting the graphic piece.

Last month Jim Carrey even took out after presidential adviser Rudy Giuliani with a cartoon calling the former New York City mayor a “monster.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.