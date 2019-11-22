Neil Young Quits Facebook for Promoting ‘False Information to the Public’

Left-wing rocker Neil Young quit Facebook, deleting his artist page and citing the “false information regularly supplied to the public” on the platform as his reason.

Young, an avid anti-Trumper, explained his decision to quit Facebook on his website. He specifically listed the platform’s sponsorship of the Federalist Society’s annual gala, which he describes as the “powerful right wing organization behind the nomination of the conservative supreme court justice Brett Kavanaugh.”

The social media giant was “listed as a ‘gold circle’ sponsor of the 2019 National Lawyers Convention in Washington, and was featured in the guidebook app for the event on 14 November, where Kavanaugh was the keynote speaker,” according to reports.

“This turn of events, in addition to the false information regularly supplied to the public on Facebook, with its knowledge, has caused us to re-evaluate and change our policy,” Young wrote. “I don’t feel that a social site should be making obvious commitments to one side of politics or the other. It further confuses readers regarding truthfulness in coverage and message. NYA, no longer interested in further links with FACEBOOK, will be discontinuing use. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you.”

This is far from the first time Young has expressed his political sentiments in the public realm. The “Harvest Moon” singer dismissed past presidents as “losers” in a recent interview with the Associated Press, citing their failure to address “climate change” in a meaningful way.

“They are both losers,” he said of past presidents and Trump. “This one’s a loser, the last one was a loser. The time to do something has been ‘now’ for the last 50 years, and no one’s doing anything.”