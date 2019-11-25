‘Bombshell’ Starring Charlize Theron as Megyn Kelly Wins Social Justice Award

Bombshell, the upcoming movie starring Charlize Theron as former Fox News host Megyn Kelly, hasn’t even opened in cinemas yet and has already won a Hollywood award.

The Producers Guild of America announced Monday that Bombshell, which also stars Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie, will receive the Stanley Kramer Award, which is given each year to a movie or individual for promoting “public awareness of important social issues.”

The award will be handed out at the PGA’s annual ceremony scheduled for Jan. 18 in Los Angeles.

Bombshell dramatizes the downfall of the late Fox News founder Roger Ailes, following allegations of sexual harassment that shook up the top-rated cable news station and helped create the #MeToo movement.

John Lithgow plays Ailes while Kidman plays former network host Gretchen Carlson. Nashville actress Connie Britton plays Ailes’ wife, Beth.

The movie was directed by Jay Roach, who helmed HBO’s 2012 movie Game Change, an unflattering dramatization of Sarah Palin’s run for Vice President.

Lionsgate is set to open the movie in limited release Dec. 13 before going wide the following week.

In announcing the award, the PGA praised Bombshell for showing that “cinema has the power to encapsulate moments and movements in a way that serves and enlightens us all.”

Past winners of the Stanley Kramer Award include actors Jane Fonda and Sean Penn; the Al Gore climate change documentary An Inconvenient Truth; and the CNN campus rape documentary The Hunting Ground, which was the subject of a backlash after its reporting was called into question.

The award was named after filmmaker Stanley Kramer, who helmed Inherit the Wind, Judgement at Nuremberg, and Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner?

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com