CBS Producing Drama Based on Stacey Abrams Romance Novel

CBS is set to develop a drama series based on a romance novel written by losing Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Stacey Abrams published the book in 2004 under the name Selena Montgomery, one of eight novels she has written under the pen name.

The book, entitled, Never Tell, follows the tale of a criminal psychologist with a dark past who works with an investigative journalist who is searching for a serial killer in New Orleans.

CBS Television Studios and PatMa Productions is developing the story with writer Talicia Raggs, who is a co-executive producer of NCIS: New Orleans.

Abrams, who continues to claim she did not lose the 2018 election for governor despite losing by 50,000 votes to Republican Brian Kemp, has claimed she only lost the election because of “voter suppression.” Abrams launched a voting rights organization called Fair Fight 2020.

Despite focus on elections, Abrams claims she will not run for Georgia’s highest office in 2020. She has continued to be an active and vocal figure throughout the ongoing presidential race. Last week, Abrams was among the names Joe Biden listed when asked who he would consider picking as his female vice presidential picks.

Some of Stacey Abrams other books include “Rules of Engagement,” “The Art of Desire” and “Power of Persuasion.” She has sold more than 100,000 of the eight novels.

