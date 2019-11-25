Nolte: Woketards Drive ‘American Music Awards’ Ratings to Another Record Low

The American Music Awards (AMAs) hit an all-time low in the all-important 18-49 age demo Sunday, and pretty much tied its record-low total viewership.

It was just last year when the American Music Awards hit its previous record low, with a 1.8 rating in the 18-49 advertiser-coveted age demo. This year that number dropped to 1.7.

Good heavens, the AMAs can’t even attract young people. And this year’s performances saw one woke showcase after another.

Last year, 6.585 million total viewers tuned, in. This year 6.733 million did the same … an increase of just two percent.

Now I’m going to offer a little context that will allow you see just what a catastrophe this is…

In 1991, you know, when music was still sexy and fun, the AMAs drew … 34.4 million viewers.

Can you believe that, 34.4 million viewers compared to just 6.7 million?

And I’m old enough to inform you that there was plenty of competition — video games, Blockbuster Video, a hundred cable channels — 28 years ago.

Certainly, the ratings have slipped steadily over the years, but between 2013 and 2015, the AMAs drew 13.14 million, 11.651 million, and 11 million viewers, respectively. It was only in 2016, in the era of Woke — you know, when the Woketards took all the joy, fun, rebellion, and sex out of music, that the AMAs hit the skids with these single digits.

Last year, AMA defenders tried to claim the ratings were so low because the trophy giveaway show aired on a Tuesday, instead of on Sunday, where it had perched since 2007.

We now know that’s not the problem.

We also know star power was not the problem because music’s biggest star, Taylor Swift, was all over the show as a performer. She also won Artist of the Year and Artist of the Decade.

But here’s the thing…

Taylor Swift might be music’s biggest star, but she isn’t any fun anymore. She’s preachy and strident and uptight, she’s woke and all about Ms. Taylor and her luxury problems with some guy named Scooter.

The Moral Majority couldn’t kill rock n’ roll in the eighties.

Only rock n’ roll could kill rock n’ roll, and that is exactly what happened.

Man, I miss T&A.

