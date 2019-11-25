Woman Hires Singer Mark McGrath to Make Breakup Announcement Video for Her Boyfriend

A woman hired Sugar Ray singer Mark McGrath to break up with her boyfriend for her in a Cameo video. “She wants to be friends right now, bro,” said the singer in the break-up video.

“What is up Brayden, [this] is Mark McGrath from the band Sugar Ray,” said McGrath in the video. “This Cameo was booked by Cheyenne, and she wants you to know a few things — this is a little difficult for me to say, because it’s the first one of these I’ve done — but she wants you to know — you mean the world to her, but she’s having difficulty staying in this long-distance relationship.”

“Cameo” is a video-sharing website that allows fans to hire celebrities to create personalized video messages celebrating birthdays, anniversaries, and other special announcements. This time, however, Cheyenne’s message fell outside the realm of the type of content that celebrities typically make for their fans.

Watch below:

You gotta watch this video PLEASE pic.twitter.com/GNFf70iDwa — Vincent Bec (@slasherdaysaint) November 24, 2019

“She still cares about you a lot,” said McGrath. “She she still wants to be friends with you — and she wants you to know, good luck on your thesis coming up — probably not the best timing, Cheyenne, when he’s doing his thesis — but I understand.”

“Cheyenne cares about you enough to let you know that she’s thinking about you,” reiterated the singer, “and she wants you to stay positive, she wants you to be friends, and she knows that you’re a fan of the band Sugar Ray, which I am honored.”

McGrath then appeared to go off-the-cuff, adding that he hoped he and Brayden could “maybe laugh about this” some day.

“I wish I was delivering you good news,” said McGrath. “Hopefully I can see you backstage, give you a high five someday, dude, and we can maybe laugh about this sometime. Hopefully we all can — Cheyenne, Brayden, all of us — we all can hang out.”

“But she wants to be friends right now, bro,” he continued. “The long-distance thing is a little difficult, but she wishes you nothing but the best — all the love in the world, and do, do, do, do your best on that thesis, man. I know it’s tough, and the Holiday season, and relationships and all that stuff, man, but you got big thing ahead of you, bro.”

The signer also elaborated on how he can relate to Cheyenne and Brayden’s long-distance struggles, citing his time “on the road” touring with Sugar Ray.

“You know, it’s tough, I’ve been on the road for years, and I’ve been with my wife a long time, and the biggest arguments, the biggest, you know, obstacles in our relationships is the distance between us,” said McGrath.

“It makes it very difficult when we’re on the road, and it’s hard,” he added. “So Cheyenne is trying to let you know, Brayden, that it’s very, very tough for her to stay in this relationship.”

“Alright, on behalf of Mark McGrath and Cheyenne, we love you, Brayden,” concluded the singer. “Be positive, bro.”

